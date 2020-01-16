Mother of rape victim has threatened that she will self immolate if Aam Aadmi Party does not withdraw candidature of Dhanwati Chandela, a relative of Karan Chandela, whom she has accused of raping her daughter. As per the mother of the victim Simmi Dutt, her daughter committed suicide in September last year after months of blackmail and sexual abuse on hands of Chandela.

In a video shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Dutt can be heard asking for justice for her daughter. “I will not let there be another Muskan,” the mother cries as she waits outside Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. She is demanding that the family member of the accused not be given ticket to contest the upcoming Delhi elections. “I will set myself on fire and kill myself if that Chandela is given a ticket,” she says.

Taking to Twitter, she alleged that AAP MP Sanjay Singh got her forcefully removed out of his office when she had gone to meet him to seek justice for her daughter.

Mere ko Aam Aadmi party Ito office me Dhaka Mar Kar bhar kar.diya hai sanjay Singh me please help me — Simmi Dutt (@DuttSimmi) January 16, 2020

The case

Earlier in January, Dutt had urged Kejriwal to help her seek justice as Chandela’s family has strong political clout. Dhanwati Chandela is the accused aunt, while her husband has been member and leader of Congress party. In a letter to Kejriwal, Dutt had asked him not to promote people with criminal background. Dutt has alleged police inaction owing to Chandela’s political background. She also alleged that other AAP leaders are not coming out to help her get justice for her daughter.

In September 2019, Muskan had allegedly committed suicide in September 2019 by hanging herself in her home in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. The family had alleged that she was being blackmailed by Chandela as he had some inappropriate pictures and videos of her. While a case been registered under section 306 of IPC (abetment to suicide), the accused, Karan Chandela has not yet been arrested.

In December, 2019, Dutta had alleged that Karan’s father is an AAP leader and has as many as 26 cases registered against him. She said that she had approached AAP MP Sanjay Singh regarding Dhanwati Chandela’s candidature for Delhi elections but he did nothing after saying he’ll help in front of the media. However, later he blocked her phone number, she alleges.

She further alleges that AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been taking the side of Chandela while denying justice to her.