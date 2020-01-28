Shoaib Jamei, president of the Indian Muslim Foundation and the media coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh ‘movement’, lashed out at a fellow panelist during Arnab Goswami’s debate on Republic TV and called him ‘tawaif ke bachche’ (son of a ‘wh*re’). However, it’s unclear who exactly he was referring to as there were six other people apart from Arnab Goswami on the debate. Although the word ‘tawaif’ technically refers to a courtesan, when used in a derogatory manner, it is another word for a prostitute.



As can be seen in the video (from 33:50), Shoaib Jamei appears agitated about something. The debate was being conducted over reports that the Radical Islamic organization PFI spent Rs. 120 crores to fund anti-CAA violence and protests. Jamei tells Arnab in an angry tone to ask the ‘son of a wh*re’ how he latter dared to speak ill of wives and children, presumably of the Shaheen Bagh protests, however, it can’t be said conclusively.

Arnab Goswami appeared angry with Jamei’s choice of words and said “Who is this? Take him out, take him out, take him out, take him out of the programme, take him out, take him out, take him out.” Goswami said ‘Thank you’ thrice after Jamei was removed from the show.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Samajwadi Party MP who compared actresses to ‘tawaif’ says triple talaq ‘better’ than setting your cheating wife on fire

Shoaib Jamei’s twitter profile describes him as the media corrdinator of the Shaheen Bagh ‘movement’. He is a regular feature in media debates and is invited to many channels to provide his ‘valuable insight’ into the raging controversy or news of the day. He calls himself a ‘Prime time Media panelist’ and is apparently a scientist as well.

In a video shared by Shoaib Jamei on Twitter, he can be whispering something in the ears of perennial protester Yogendra Yadav during the latter’s visit to Shaheen Bagh. Jamei claimed that Yadav’s visit will ‘boost our energy to prolong the movement’ and expressed his gratitude for the same.

@_YogendraYadav Ji thank you for coming to Shaheen bagh, your support will boost our energy to prolong this movement. #ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/hsSxU9gBqA — Shoaib Jamei (@shoaibJamei) January 26, 2020

Shoaib Jamei also calls himself the ‘official media coordinator’ of Shaheen Bagh during the Republic debate on the 20th of January. Ashoke Pandit then asked him whether he was running a Public Relations agency.

#ShaheenBaghScam | Shaheen Bagh doesn’t need a special PR. Are you running a PR agency?: Ashoke Pandit, Filmmaker & Activist, to Shoaib Jamei, President, Indian Muslim Foundationhttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/QLmcUeYbJO — Republic (@republic) January 20, 2020

The uncouth behaviour of the media coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protests appears consistent with what has been observed in these protests thus far. Slogans of ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi‘ were seen at the Shaheen Bagh protests and anti-Hindu bigotry has been rampant as well. More recently, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests gave a call to cut off North East India from the rest of the country.