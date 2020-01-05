Sunday, January 5, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: High alert along Nepal border after intelligence report of two ISIS-trained terrorists trying to flee the country

The two Islamic terrorists identified as Khwaja Moinuddin and Abdul Samad were last seen in West Bengal's Siliguri.

OpIndia Staff
Alert in UP districts along Nepal border after reports of two ISIS-trained terrorists being active in the area
Two ISIS terrorists/ Image Source: Zee News
The intelligence agencies have warned that two ISIS-trained Islamic terrorists have entered the state. A high alert has been issued in Basti, Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj among others district close to the border.

According to the Zee news reports, the ISIS terrorists are believed to be present in Uttar Pradesh. Basti IG range Ashutosh Kumar confirmed that they have received information that two terrorists have entered the state and are currently in Uttar Pradesh. The intelligence officials have stated that the terrorists may attempt to flee to Nepal via the bordering areas.

Reportedly, the two Islamic terrorists identified as Khwaja Moinuddin and Abdul Samad were last seen in West Bengal’s Siliguri. In September 2017, Khwaja Moinuddin was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Chennai. Moinuddin is associated with ISIS and has been active in south Indian states.

The NIA investigation had revealed that Moinuddin after returning from Syria had been brainwashing the youths in south Indian states and recruiting them for Islamic terror organisation ISIS.

The intelligence agencies had also claimed that he was in touch with top leaders of Pakistan-backed terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen.

Read: Alert issued as 7 terrorists reportedly entered Uttar Pradesh via Nepal just before the Ayodhya verdict

Another terrorist Abdul Samad, who was active in south India, had been arrested in February 2018. Terrorist Samad is accused of providing Rs 3.50 lakh through hawala from a Gulf country to a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, who has links to Pune blast. He was also associated with banned Islamist organisation SIMI and was responsible for providing arms and ammunition for terror-related activities.

It is notable here that the India-Nepal border has been in the news recently after it was reported that the radical Islamists who had murdered Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari had also tried to escape to Nepal through the border in Uttar Pradesh.

