On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting of the security arrangements in the National Capital over the violence that broke out in North-East Delhi on February 24. He has appealed to citizens to not believe in rumours and not get provoked by the “evil designs” of miscreants and groups who are interested in precipitating communal tension.

After three days of intense violence, no major incident has been reported in the last 36 hours in the area. Although the administration has imposed section 144 in the entire northeast Delhi for a month, now it has been decided to relax it for 10 hours tomorrow in light of the improvement in the situation.

As a confidence-building measure among different sections of the society, Delhi Police has started holding Peace Committee Meetings across Delhi to normalise the situation and improve inter-community harmony. Such Peace Committee Meetings would continue till situation normalises.

- Ad - - article resumes -

East Delhi Municipal Corporation has already initiated steps to clean the streets and repair damaged public properties in riot-affected areas.

On Sunday, a clash broke out between Pro-CAA and Anti-CAA groups in Maujpur near Jeffrabad, thereby leading to heavy stone-pelting and vandalism of public property.70 officers had been injured. 12 police stations were affected during the Anti-Hindu riots.

38 people had lost their lives in the riots, while more than 200 have been injured. The injured include around 70 persons from the security forces. 48 FIRs had been filed and 514 suspects had also been rounded up by the police. The cops have set up 2 SITs for investigating serious cases of offence that took place during the riots.

A Delhi police constable, Ratan Lal, was shot dead during the riots. Another DCP has been injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi’s Gokulpuri. 42-year-old Hindu Activist Vinod was lynched by a Muslim mob in front of his son Monu for sporting a “Jai Shree Ram” sticker on his bike.

An Anti-CAA rioter by the name of Mohammed Shahrukh was seen firing 8 rounds and intimidating a police officer. But, this did not prevent the cabal of left-liberal journalists to claim “Bhagwa terror” and cast aspersions about the name of the perpetrator.

The body of a young officer of the Intelligence Bureau, Ankit Sharma, was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh. He was stabbed 400 times for four to 6 hours before being dumped into a ditch.

7000 CRPF personnel had been deployed at ground zero along with 3 Special CPs, 6 Joint CPs, 1 Additional CP, 22 DCPs, 20 ACPs, 60 Inspectors, 1,200 other ranks and 200 Lady Police to contain the situation and prevent further damage to life and property.

To pacify the situation, the Delhi police has held close to 330 Peace Meetings with different sections of the society. These meetings had members of Civil Society Groups, besides representatives of various political parties. The cops also held meetings with Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) and Market Welfare Associations (MWA).

Besides Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appealed, “Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.”