Monday, February 24, 2020
Home News Reports Violence in several parts of Delhi appears orchestrated to coincide with US President’s India visit: MHA sources
News Reports

Violence in several parts of Delhi appears orchestrated to coincide with US President’s India visit: MHA sources

As the situation in Delhi remains tensed, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi tweeted that Delhi Police and Delhi Police Commissioner have been instructed to ensure law and order is maintained in the city. He has also exported residents to exercise restraint for upholding peace and harmony.

OpIndia Staff
MHA sources claim Delhi Violence staged to coincide with US President Trump’s visit
Anti-CAA rioters in Delhi indulging in stone-pelting and arson(Source: Business Today)
Engagements11

A Delhi Police constable lost his life and 37 other police personnel, including a DCP, were injured Monday after violence erupted in the northeast Delhi on the second consecutive day. According to the government sources, MHA believes it’s a deliberate conspiracy to orchestrate violence in the national capital while the US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to India.

The Sources close to MHA believe that the violence was choreographed to clash with US President Donald Trump’s visit to India. The American President who is on a two-day visit to India will be in Delhi tomorrow where he will meet with PM Modi and President Kovind before departing for the United States.

Clashes broke out across the national capital again as anti-CAA protesters escalated their efforts to spread anarchy in the national capital by resorting to arson and stone-pelting. A petrol pump was set on fire at Bhajanpura in East Delhi and many vehicles have been burnt.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: As Muslim rioters go on rampage, open fire at police in Delhi’s Jaffrabad area, liberals insinuate ‘Bhagwa terror’: Here’s how it’s misleading

Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform about the violent incidents in several parts of the city. It said that districts, especially in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur have witnessed extensive violence and incidents of arson. It also appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

As the situation in Delhi remains tensed, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi tweeted that Delhi Police and Delhi Police Commissioner have been instructed to ensure law and order is maintained in the city. He has also exported residents to exercise restraint for upholding peace and harmony.

The violence comes on the heels of yet another Shaheen Bagh-kind of gathering mounted by a group of over 500 Muslim women near the Jafrabad Metro Station.  The protesters blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar and were demonstrating against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protestors warned that the road would be blocked until CAA is revoked. The police tried to negotiate with the demonstrators to clear the road, but it was in vain. It resulted in traffic woes and massive security deployment in the area.

Read: After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia ‘students’ to protest against ‘police brutality’ in Delhi

Earlier, protesting group of Muslim women had blocked one of the busiest thoroughfares of Delhi in Shaheen Bagh to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protests which have now entered its third month has seen hundreds of Muslim women squatting the road to coerce the government into revoking the Citizenship Amendment Act. The model was replicated at Jaffrabad Metro station where protesters staged a similar demonstration against the CAA, causing a ruckus and massive inconvenience to the commuters.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Jainism making inroads in Japan, thousands of people travel to India to embrace Jainism by taking Deeksha

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -
Congress mouthpieces derides India, PM Modi and Donald Trump ahead of historic meet

Congress mouthpiece National Herald calls India a ‘shit-hole’ while firing from Trump’s shoulder in an article filled with lies and propaganda

Editorial Desk -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -

‘Unlike Hinduism, Islam and Christianity do not believe all religions lead to God,’ says Subramanian Swamy at the Arth Cultural Fest

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,598FansLike
236,943FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com