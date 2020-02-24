Violence in several parts of Delhi appears orchestrated to coincide with US President’s India visit: MHA sources

A Delhi Police constable lost his life and 37 other police personnel, including a DCP, were injured Monday after violence erupted in the northeast Delhi on the second consecutive day. According to the government sources, MHA believes it’s a deliberate conspiracy to orchestrate violence in the national capital while the US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to India.

Government sources: The violence in some parts of Delhi appears to be orchestrated to coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump. Delhi Police is trying its best to control situation and is in touch with MHA. Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is in the control room — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) February 24, 2020

The Sources close to MHA believe that the violence was choreographed to clash with US President Donald Trump’s visit to India. The American President who is on a two-day visit to India will be in Delhi tomorrow where he will meet with PM Modi and President Kovind before departing for the United States.

Clashes broke out across the national capital again as anti-CAA protesters escalated their efforts to spread anarchy in the national capital by resorting to arson and stone-pelting. A petrol pump was set on fire at Bhajanpura in East Delhi and many vehicles have been burnt.

Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform about the violent incidents in several parts of the city. It said that districts, especially in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur have witnessed extensive violence and incidents of arson. It also appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

As the situation in Delhi remains tensed, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi tweeted that Delhi Police and Delhi Police Commissioner have been instructed to ensure law and order is maintained in the city. He has also exported residents to exercise restraint for upholding peace and harmony.

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 24, 2020

The violence comes on the heels of yet another Shaheen Bagh-kind of gathering mounted by a group of over 500 Muslim women near the Jafrabad Metro Station. The protesters blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar and were demonstrating against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protestors warned that the road would be blocked until CAA is revoked. The police tried to negotiate with the demonstrators to clear the road, but it was in vain. It resulted in traffic woes and massive security deployment in the area.

Earlier, protesting group of Muslim women had blocked one of the busiest thoroughfares of Delhi in Shaheen Bagh to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protests which have now entered its third month has seen hundreds of Muslim women squatting the road to coerce the government into revoking the Citizenship Amendment Act. The model was replicated at Jaffrabad Metro station where protesters staged a similar demonstration against the CAA, causing a ruckus and massive inconvenience to the commuters.