Saturday, February 22, 2020
Gujarat and Delhi CMs asked to stay away from Ahmedabad roadshow and Melania Trump's scheduled visit to Delhi schools: Reports

According to media reports earlier this week, Melania was expected to be welcomed by AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to the Delhi government schools to see how the Kejriwal government has implemented "happiness classes" in public education.

OpIndia Staff
Trump visit
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will not be part of an event to be attended by US First Lady Melania Trump, (courtesy: The Indian Express)
India is all prepped up to welcome the US President and the first lady on their upcoming trip to the country. However, in a sudden twist of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are unlikely to be present at the first lady Malina Trump’s visit to a Delhi government-run school, as they have been reportedly requested by US officials to opt-out, news reports quoted Delhi government sources as saying on Saturday.

Claiming that both the Delhi CM and the Deputy CM were to attend the programme since the school comes under the Delhi government, sources in the Delhi Government alleged that the names of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have been dropped from the VVIP event by the central government.

Reacting to the allegations of AAP, BJP has clarified that the directions have come from US authorities and Indian govt is not involved in this. Saying that petty politics should not be played on important occasions, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Indian government does not advise USA whom to advise and whom to not on the programs of US president and his family. So, we don’t want to get into this ‘tu tu main main’, he added.

Along with that, media reports suggest that the Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has also been requested to skip the roadshow in Ahmedabad scheduled to take place to welcome Donald and Melania Trump.

According to reports, the Secret Service, the security agency that provides security to the US president and his family, has not allowed the CM’s vehicle to join the roadshow. The Secret Service will take over the command of the roadshow once Trump joins it. The agency will decide which cars will join the convoy with US president.

Donald Trump will directly arrive at Ahmedabad from Washington DC on February 24, where he will be welcomed by PM Modi. From the airport, they will leave for a long roadshow, where several lakhs of people are expected to be present.

According to media reports earlier this week, Melania was expected to be welcomed by AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi government schools to see how the Kejriwal government has implemented "happiness classes" in public education.

Melania Trump’s solo visit to these schools is expected to take place at a time when President Trump will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Melania Trump will be attending a “happiness class” in one of the Delhi government schools in which she will be shown how students are taught to co-exist with each other in a harmonious way.

Melania Trump is expected to spend around an hour at the state government school.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to reach India with the first lady Melania Trump on February 24 where he will take part in the roadshow. He is then slated to address a huge gathering of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the ‘Howdy Modi’ function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year.

Later in the day, he will arrive in New Delhi, where he is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Tuesday morning, Trump will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol.

A limited trade deal may be signed during the visit by President Trump.

As per reports, a $1.86 billion missile defence system deal is being worked upon, apart from a 2.6 Billion USD 24 MH-60 Seahawk helicopters made by Lockheed Martin is also on the cards.

