Fact sheet: Hunar Haat is organised by Minority Affairs ministry, but beneficiaries are not only minorities

Prime Minister Modi today visited the ‘Hunar Haat’ exhibition in New Delhi organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The ‘Hunar Haats’ are a way to provide employment and income generation opportunities with platforms to craftsmen and artisans belonging to minority community.

But some also noticed that not all participants were Muslims or Sikhs.

Hunar Haat exhibitions are organised under under the USTTAD (Upgrading the Skills & Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development) scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

As per the USTTAD guidelines [pdf], the trainees under the USTTAD scheme will be from minority community (viz. Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains). However, about 25% of the beneficiaries could also be from other community who belong to the BPL (below poverty line) families.

Hence, ‘Hunar Haat’ while provides support and employment opportunity to artisans and craftsmen from minority communities, people from non-minority community who fall under the BPL category also benefit from the same.