Friday, February 21, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi: After it was briefly reopened, Noida-Faridabad road again closed down amidst anti-CAA protests
News Reports

Delhi: After it was briefly reopened, Noida-Faridabad road again closed down amidst anti-CAA protests

The development came after Supreme court-appointed interlocutors talked to the protestors and urged them to continue protests at another place rather than blocking roads causing serious inconvenience to the commuters.

OpIndia Staff
Noida Kalini kunj route reopened after 69 days picture courtesy: the times of india
Engagements97

After 69 days of blockade due to ongoing Anti-CAA sit-in protests in Shaheen Bagh, blocking the Kalindi Kunj pass in Delhi has finally reopened for the commuters to be able to take the Noida-Faridabad road.

The development came after Supreme court-appointed lawyers Sadhna Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde as mediators to talk to the protestors and urged them to continue protests at another place rather than blocking roads causing serious inconvenience to the commuters.

The order of apex court appointing SC lawyers as mediators came at the backdrop of two petitions filed in the court, seeking clearance of Shaheen Bagh area and the Kalindi Kunj Road. The first petition had been filed by lawyer and activist, Amit Sahni while the other one had been filed by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg.

- Ad - - article resumes -

On February 10, the apex court observed that there must be a designated site to carry out such protests and raised concerns about whether public inconvenience can be caused by blocking roads indefinitely. The anti CAA protests were being observed from early December in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act enacted in parliament.

However, after being open for a brief while, the road was again shut down.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Leftist who heckled a journalist and asked him to sing Vande Mataram chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,385FansLike
235,753FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com