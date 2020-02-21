Delhi: After it was briefly reopened, Noida-Faridabad road again closed down amidst anti-CAA protests

After 69 days of blockade due to ongoing Anti-CAA sit-in protests in Shaheen Bagh, blocking the Kalindi Kunj pass in Delhi has finally reopened for the commuters to be able to take the Noida-Faridabad road.

The development came after Supreme court-appointed lawyers Sadhna Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde as mediators to talk to the protestors and urged them to continue protests at another place rather than blocking roads causing serious inconvenience to the commuters.

The order of apex court appointing SC lawyers as mediators came at the backdrop of two petitions filed in the court, seeking clearance of Shaheen Bagh area and the Kalindi Kunj Road. The first petition had been filed by lawyer and activist, Amit Sahni while the other one had been filed by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg.

On February 10, the apex court observed that there must be a designated site to carry out such protests and raised concerns about whether public inconvenience can be caused by blocking roads indefinitely. The anti CAA protests were being observed from early December in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act enacted in parliament.

However, after being open for a brief while, the road was again shut down.