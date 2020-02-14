The supreme court on Friday issued a notice to Centre on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and National Register of Citizenship (NRC), seeking the reply from the central government. The plea is filed by Islamic organization Jamiat Ulema-e-hind.

The court tagged the matter along with similar pending matters seeking a reply from the centre. Earlier the supreme court had issued notice challenging centre on the constitutional validity of Citizenship Amendment Act and effective implementation of Assam accord.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted by Parliament in the month of December 2019 which was followed by massive agitation, protests and destruction of public property worth crores. The CAA proposes citizenship to persecuted minorities from six religious faiths of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who are in continuous fear of losing life, faith and shelter.

Over a hundred pleas have been filed against the Citizenship Amendment Bill seeking a stay on its implementation. The supreme court had earlier refused to put a hold on the enforcement of CAA and delaying of NPR exercise. The top court has acknowledged that the Assam and Tripura are different from the rest of the country that will be dealt with separately.

Earlier this month, the court took suo moto cognisance on the involvement of children in the sit-in protests in Shaheen Bagh after the death of an infant. CJI S.A. Bobde issued notices to the centre and the Delhi government on suo-moto plea to “stop the involvement of children and infants in demonstrations”.