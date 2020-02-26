On Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was found travelling on a flight from Indore to New Delhi. What surprised the co-passengers was that the Tripura Chief Minister and his family were seated in the economy class of the aeroplane.

A social media user named Ranjeet (@Iranjeetgaur) on Wednesday tweeted an image of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb travelling in an Indigo airways flight that departed from Indore to New Delhi. According to the Twitter user, the Tripura CM and his wife were seated in the 18th row of the economy class.

I was in Indore-Delhi indigo flight when I saw a person looking like Tripura CM @BjpBiplab, I wasn’t convinced becoz it’s economy that too 18th row. I was shocked to realise he was CM himself. So humble to travel in economy class which @ShashiTharoor called ‘cattle class’.😭😍🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mTAzbnhFQK — Ranjeet (@Iranjeetgaur) February 25, 2020

“I was in Indore-Delhi indigo flight when I saw a person looking like Tripura CM Biplap Deb, I wasn’t convinced because it’s economy that too 18th row. I was shocked to realise he was CM himself. So humble to travel in economy class which Shashi Tharoor called ‘cattle class’,” tweeted Ranjeet.

Netizens were pretty much impressed with austerity measures of the Tripura CM and hailed his simplicity.

These leader set examples for others… A true leadership starts from people like @BjpBiplab ji — Devendra Pandey (@Devendra232) February 26, 2020

Another user shared a similar story of Biplab Dev’s simplistic lifestyle and the connect he shares with the common citizens.

I also had a similar experience with the same gr8 soul..he had just become the CM few months back..had gone to trade fair…visited Tripura stall..saw the CM roaming just like common man like me…no staff no security..I confused he could not be the CM..but it was he — Sachh Bolta Hun Main (@kbanati) February 26, 2020

Biplab Deb had shared in a Facebook post that he had attended the wedding ceremony of Sankalp Singh, the son of Satna MP Ganesh Singh at Indore.

In a country where former Prime Ministers are known to use Indian Navy’s aircraft careers for their personal holiday car with family and friends, politicians ordering entire aeroplanes just to pick up their shoes, or bring cigarettes from abroad, the simplistic lifestyle of politicians in power usually comes a pleasant surprise.