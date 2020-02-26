Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Home Social Media Netizens, Co-passengers impressed as Tripura CM Biplab Deb seen flying economy class with family
News ReportsSocial Media

Netizens, Co-passengers impressed as Tripura CM Biplab Deb seen flying economy class with family

Biplab Deb had shared in a Facebook post that he had attended the wedding ceremony of Sankalp Singh, the son of Satna MP Ganesh Singh at Indore.

OpIndia Staff
Tripura CM spotted flying economy class with family, netizens appreciate
Tripura CM Biplab Deb and wife, image via Twitter
Engagements359

On Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was found travelling on a flight from Indore to New Delhi. What surprised the co-passengers was that the Tripura Chief Minister and his family were seated in the economy class of the aeroplane.

A social media user named Ranjeet (@Iranjeetgaur) on Wednesday tweeted an image of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb travelling in an Indigo airways flight that departed from Indore to New Delhi. According to the Twitter user, the Tripura CM and his wife were seated in the 18th row of the economy class.

“I was in Indore-Delhi indigo flight when I saw a person looking like Tripura CM Biplap Deb, I wasn’t convinced because it’s economy that too 18th row. I was shocked to realise he was CM himself. So humble to travel in economy class which Shashi Tharoor called ‘cattle class’,” tweeted Ranjeet.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Netizens were pretty much impressed with austerity measures of the Tripura CM and hailed his simplicity.

Another user shared a similar story of Biplab Dev’s simplistic lifestyle and the connect he shares with the common citizens.

Biplab Deb had shared in a Facebook post that he had attended the wedding ceremony of Sankalp Singh, the son of Satna MP Ganesh Singh at Indore.

In a country where former Prime Ministers are known to use Indian Navy’s aircraft careers for their personal holiday car with family and friends, politicians ordering entire aeroplanes just to pick up their shoes, or bring cigarettes from abroad, the simplistic lifestyle of politicians in power usually comes a pleasant surprise.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Tripura cm, Tripura news, Tripura video

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
As liberals blame Kapil Mishra for the anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed 'Kaafirs' for Jihad

As ‘liberals’ blame Kapil Mishra for the Delhi anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed ‘Kaafirs’ for Jihad

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,780FansLike
238,141FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com