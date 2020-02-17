Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Watch: Another video surfaces showing rioters in Jamia pelting stones against Delhi Police from inside the campus

The new CCTV video vindicates Delhi Police's stand as it shows several individuals hovering around the gate of Jamia Millia Islamia University and eagerly partaking in stone-pelting.

OpIndia Staff
Another video surfaced displaying Jamia 'students' pelting stones at law enforcement personnel
Anti-CAA rioters in Jamia indulging in stone-pelting
Another CCTV footage from the night of December 15, 2019, when the ‘students’ of Jamia Millia Islamia University ran riots and the Delhi Police took action, has come to the fore, in which the rioters are seen indulging in stone-pelting against the law enforcement agency personnel.

The CCTV video accessed by Times Now vindicates Delhi Police’s stand as it shows several individuals hovering around the gate of Jamia Millia Islamia University and eagerly partaking in stone-pelting.

Earlier, a doctored video had surfaced in which Delhi Police personnel were seen barging into the library of the University and liberally raining batons on the masked ‘students’, who were pretending to be studying in the library. The Delhi Police had then claimed that the miscreants who entered the library were rioters trying to save themselves from police action.

Read: The curious case of selectively ‘leaked’ Jamia Millia Islamia library videos from anti-CAA riots

Another video emerged shortly afterwards which appeared to depict events that occurred prior to police action in the library. In the video, a ‘student’ with what looks like a stone in his hand was seen exhorting ‘students’ from outside enter the library and seek refuge to avoid violence that had ensued between the ‘students’ and the Police outside.

The videos that are now coming to the fore are decisively debunking the liberal propaganda of maligning Delhi Police and accusing them of needlessly employing brute force against the ‘peaceful protesters’. The videos prove beyond doubt that those who are projected as ‘students’ by the liberal camp are nothing but rioters and stone-pelters, unabashedly propagating violence and disrupting the law and order in Delhi.

Read: Watch: Jamia ‘students’ with stones in hand taking shelter in library before Police barged in during anti-CAA riots

Following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, things in the national capital, particularly in Jamia Nagar and Seelampur turned ugly, as demonstrators on the pretext of carrying out ‘peaceful protest’ against the legislation of the CAA, blatantly indulged in vandalism, arson and stone-pelting.

In order to curb the city’s descent into chaos, the Delhi Police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15, 2019, to take control of the situation and flush out the protesters indulging in rioting and violence.

