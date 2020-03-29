Sunday, March 29, 2020
Coronavirus: AAP shrugs off responsibilities after pushing lakhs of UP-Bihar migrants under the bus in middle of pandemic, indulges in blame games

Perhaps when all this is behind us and we have all emerged victorious, Arvind Kejriwal would introspect and be the leader his voters wished he would have been.

Editorial Desk

Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com
Lakhs of migrants gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT after Delhi government run DTC buses brought them here (image: theindianwire.com)
As the Chinese coronavirus pandemic slowly engulfs the country, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is back to doing what it does the best, shrug off responsibility and play petty politics. AAP leaders and supporters have now taken to Twitter to put the blame squarely on government of neighbouring states after the Delhi-government run DTC buses dumped lakhs of migrant workers on state borders to fend for themselves.

AAP wrote a thread on Twitter claiming that people got together on Anand Vihar ISBT because of UP government’s notification that they will arrange for transportation of those workers.

The notification of UP government came after lakhs of migrant workers were already dropped off by AAP’s Delhi government’s DTC buses near Noida border. Nowhere in the notification does the UP government state that they will be picked up from Anand Vihar ISBT. It clearly mentions the lakhs of migrant workers who have reached the border and are walking home on foot.

AAP does not mention that they, through DTC buses, brought all these lakhs of migrant workers to the borders.

Then, AAP mentions how the Ghaziabad District Magistrate informed about buses being made available at Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad.

Do understand that these buses were for those who have already crossed the Delhi border to Ghaziabad. Nowhere does the DM mention that the passengers will be picked up from Anand Vihar. Then AAP mentions that UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced deployment of 1000 buses which will take the migrant workers to their respective homes. AAP does not mention that Yogi Adityanath did not invite those people to reach Anand Vihar ISBT. Neither does it mention that Delhi government-run buses brought them to ISBT despite country-wide lockdown orders issues. Kejriwal-led AAP conveniently forgets series of tweets by Yogi Adityanath appealing to people to stay at home and stay wherever they are. If the tweet about arrangement of buses would bring the crowd to Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi-government run buses two days later, wouldn’t tweet from same day make the people stay wherever they are? AAP also conveniently forgets the fact that in middle of the night announcements were made in colonies where migrant workers live informing them that DTC buses will take them to ISBT and that they will have buses ready there to take them back home. In a video clip shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, one can hear the announcements being made about taking people to Anand Vihar ISBT. AAP does not share this clip in its Twitter thread mentioning reasons why lakhs of people gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT. So really, Aam Aadmi Party, how exactly did lakhs of people land up and Anand Vihar Bus terminal?

However, instead of admitting their gross negligence and reckless behaviour, Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders have decided to turn a blind eye to their failure in governance and blame it on the neighbouring state.

Perhaps when all this is behind us and we have all emerged victorious, Arvind Kejriwal would introspect and be the leader his voters wished he would have been.

Coronavirus: AAP shrugs off responsibilities after pushing lakhs of UP-Bihar migrants under the bus in middle of pandemic, indulges in blame games

