Delhi police have now released Akhtar Khan, the man who was detained as he tried to enter the Parliament, which is in session, through Gate-8 today with three live bullets in his pocket. He was released after police verification.

Upon being apprehended by the security personnel, he claimed the bullets are for his licensed gun and he had forgotten to take out them from his pocket. The security personnel had handed him over to the Delhi police.

“One person, Akhtar Khan, was entering Parliament through Gate-8 today. He had 3 live rounds in his pocket which were detected by security personnel. He said that he said he had forgotten to take out the live rounds before entering. He was later handed over to the police and is being interrogated,” the Delhi Police said. Later in the day, Delhi Police let him after verifying his background.

This came at the time when Delhi has been gripped in violence after anti-CAA Islamic rioters ran amok, indulging in stone-pelting, vandalism, arson in the anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week.

Amongst several others, a Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes in Delhi’s Gokulpuri. An IB official, Ankit Sharma, was brutally murdered and his dead body was thrown in a drain.