Sunday, March 1, 2020
Amit Shah targets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, assures citizenship to persecuted refugees while launching BJP’s election campaign in WB

The Home Minister targeted Mamata Banerjee over her appeasement politics and her opposition towards the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff
Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kolkata signifying the beginning of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Aar Noy Onnaay’ (No more injustice) campaign in West Bengal with Assembly Elections next year. “This campaign is the fight to defeat autocratic forces in Bengal. I want to tell every Bengali today that we won’t accept any injustice anymore,” he said. The former BJP president said that the campaign was for “empowering the poor in the state, for making its law and order better, for ending syndicate, for ending infiltration and for providing citizenship to our refugees.”

The Home Minister targeted Mamata Banerjee over her appeasement politics and her opposition towards the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said that the Chief Minister of West Bengal herself had raised the issue of citizenship to refugees when she was in the opposition but now opposing the Act with the Congress party and the Communists now that Prime Minister Modi has brought the CAA.

Amit Shah once again assured that every refugee who has come to India fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be provided citizenship and accused Mamata Banerjee of opposing the campaign of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur and the promises made by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

The home minister said that the opposition is filling the minorities with fear that they will lose their citizenship. “I assure every person from the minority class that CAA only provides citizenship, and takes nothing away”, Amit Shah said.

The architect of BJP’s rise to national dominance asked Mamata Banerjee, “How have the Dalits wronged you in any way? Why are you protesting when we want to give them citizenship?” Amit Shah also said that permissions were denied for the BJP’s political rallies and over 40 of their workers were murdered.

Amit Shah asked the Bengal Chief Minister, “Have you been able to stop us by doing this?” He said that Mamata Banerjee could do whatever she wanted but she stands exposed and the people of Bengal know her true face. Amit Shah also said that the BJP will form the government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

