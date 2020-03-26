Thursday, March 26, 2020
Chinese Coronavirus in Kashmir: 152 people with undisclosed foreign travel history traced by Srinagar Control Room, put under quarantine

Kashmir has recorded its first death in the pandemic. A 65-year-old Islamic preacher of the Tableeghi Jamaat with an extensive history of travel within the country died in Srinagar on Thursday.

152 people with undisclosed foreign travel traced in Srinagar, put under quarantine
In the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic, District Magistrate of Srinagar Shaid Choudhary has revealed that 152 people with an undeclared history of travel to UAE, Iran, Hungary, Taiwan, Malaysia, Cambodia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Kazakhstan have been traced by the Control Room in Jammu & Kashmir and put under quarantine. He also urged people to come forward and report to the authorities on their own in order to help themselves, their family and fellow countrymen.

“Control Room traced 152 undeclared cases of persons returned from the UAE, Iran, Hungary, Taiwan, Malaysia, Cambodia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kazakhstan. Put under quarantine. We continue to request people to come forward and self-report. Help docs, Urself, family & society,” Choudhary said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kashmir has recorded its first death in the pandemic. A 65-year-old Islamic preacher of the Tableeghi Jamaat with an extensive history of travel within the country died in Srinagar on Thursday. Four others had contracted the Wuhan Coronavirus from him. All are reportedly from Bandipora. Five of the eleven cases of Coronavirus in Jammu & Kashmir had attended an Islamic event attended by the deceased Islamic preacher.

