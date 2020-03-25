Amidst coronavirus outbreak, 277 Indians stranded in Iran have been rescued by the authorities. Early morning on Wednesday, a special Mahan Air flight carrying 277 Indians from Iran landed in New Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak. Iran has been one of the worst hit countries of the pandemic with almost 25,000 people testing positive. The virus has claimed almost 2,000 lives in Iran till now.

As per reports, this group of Indians has been tested for the COVID-19 and have tested negative. All Indians and people of other nationalities rescued by Indian authorities abroad are kept in mandatory quarantine. Mahar Air is likely to operate another flight later this week to help rescue other Indian stranded in Iran.

As of now, India has rescued as many as 600 of Indian nationals from Iran amidst the coronavirus outbreak. About 255 Indians in Iran have tested positive for COVID-19, of which one has subsequently died. Rest of the Indians are being cared for at special wellness centre set up by Indian Embassy in Qom.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan region of Hubei province of China has infected over 4 lakh people worldwide and causing death of nearly 20,000 people. As of 8:15 PM on March 24, India has 519 positive cases of the Chinese coronavirus.