Thursday, March 26, 2020
Indian-born chef Floyd Cardoz dies due to Wuhan Coronavirus

Chef Cardoz, was active on social media and contributing to the conversation surrounding the Wuhan Coronavirus before he succumbed to the virus. He was of the option that the Wuhan Coronavirus should not be attached to the place if it’s origin, which is China.

Chef Floyd Cardoz/ Image Source: abcnews
Indian-born international chef Floyd Cardoz passed away on Wednesday in the United States due to complications from the coronavirus, his company confirmed in a statement.

According to the reports, the 59-year-old co-founder of Hunger Inc. Hospitality, that runs restaurants, tested positive for COVID-19 in the USA on March 18. He was being treated at the Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey. Cardoz had travelled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8.

Cardoz is the co-owner of Hunger Inc, which runs three restaurants in Mumbai-Bombay Canteen, O’Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop. The Indian-American chef partnered with restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group to open ‘Tabla’ in Manhattan 1997.

He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter.

Reportedly, the chef had made the food industry more sustainable by beginning his hospitality training in his native Mumbai. He later moved to Switzerland, where he learnt French, Italian and Indian cuisine before moving to New York City.

Floyd Cardoz was the moving force behind several restaurants in New York and Mumbai, the star of the TV show, “Top Chef Masters” and the author of two books, “One Spice, Two Spice” and “Flavorwalla.”

Chef Cardoz, was active on social media and contributing to the conversation surrounding the Wuhan Coronavirus before he succumbed to the virus

Chef Cardoz’s tweet prior to his death due to coronavirus

He was of the option that the Wuhan Coronavirus should not be attached to the place if it’s origin, which is China.

