Monday, March 2, 2020
After Donald Trump and his son, Ivanka Trump shares Indian memes to appreciate the warmth of Indians

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, recently accompanied her father during his official visit to India.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, recently accompanied her father during his official visit to India. While her father was elated with the hospitality of the Indian people, it appears Ivanka enjoyed her stay in the country as well. Displaying her father’s affinity towards humour, Ivanka shared photoshopped images of herself created by overenthusiastic Indians on Twitter.

Quoting a tweet that shared the photoshopped images, Ivanka said, “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. …I made many new friends!!!” One of the images showed Ivanka Trump on a bicycle with an overenthusiastic fan.

Ivanka Trump on a bicycle

A second image showed Ivanka Trump in front of the Taj Mahal with Manoj Bajpai’s character from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur staring down at her.

Ivanka Trump with Manoj Bajpai’s Gangs of Wasseypur character

The third image showed Ivanka Trump with some overenthusiastic fan at the Taj Mahal, which she had visited during her trip to India.

Ivanka Trump with an overly clingy guy at Taj Mahal

The said images were shared by a journalist in response to a photoshopped image shared by singer Diljit Dosanjh in jest.

Ivanka shared the tweet of Diljit also, joining him in the fun and thanking him for ‘taking her to see the Tajmahal’. “It was an experience I will never forget”, she tweeted.

Ivanka’s illustrious father, Donald Trump, is extremely fond of memes as well and is known to poke fun at others and share memes on the social media platform. Ahead of his visit to India, Donald Trump shared a spoof video of the movie Bahubali where his face was superimposed on the face of the lead. The US President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. had also celebrated his father’s exoneration in the impeachment trial by sharing a spoof video of the song Malhari from the movie Bajirao Mastani with Donald Trump’s face superimposed on Ranveer Singh’s face.

