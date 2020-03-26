Thursday, March 26, 2020
Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia 'suspends' professor who failed non-Muslims students for supporting CAA
Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia 'suspends' professor who failed non-Muslims students for supporting CAA

Dr Abrar Ahmad, Jamia Millia Islamia professor who was suspended over his tweet where he claimed he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA
Jamia Millia Islamia University suspends Dr Abrar Ahmad, Assistant professor, who claimed he has failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In a Twitter post in atrociously mangled English, the professor claimed that he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA.

Jamia professor tweet claiming he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA

He also threatened the 15 non-Muslim students in his class that he enjoys the support of 55 students and if they did not give up protesting against the anti-CAA protests, the majority of the class i.e 55 students will teach them a lesson through riots. “Professors know the roll numbers and we have to put them on mark sheets. So it is easy for them to identify non-Muslim students,” a source in Jamia said.

However, spooked by the criticism over his tweet which showed discriminatory behaviour, Ahmad soon retracted his statement and said that his tweet was ‘parody’.

Jamia professor’s clarification

He, apparently, claims he was trying to ‘explain’ how CAA is discriminatory towards a community. Here, it should be noted that CAA is not applicable to Indian citizens. CAA only fast-tracks Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from three neighbouring Islamic countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Muslims of these countries, too, could obtain Indian citizenship, should they so wish, by following the regular procedures. So one really is baffled about the ‘discrimination’ Ahmad is talking about.

Meanwhile, the Jamia administration has suspended him pending inquiry.

