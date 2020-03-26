Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan army starts forcibly moving Covid-19 patients to PoK and Gilgit as they don’t...
News Reports

Pakistan army starts forcibly moving Covid-19 patients to PoK and Gilgit as they don’t want any patient in Punjab province

The residents of Muzaffarabad are in constant fear knowing that their region is going to be hit by the epidemic as the area has poor health infrastructure

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
331

The Pakistani army has been moving COVID-19 positive patients from Punjab province to Gilgit and Baltistan of Pakistan occupied Kashmir despite strong agitation of the local Kashmiri people.

As per the report, special quarantine centres have been set up in Mirpur and other major cities in the occupied regions to cleanse the Punjab province of the coronavirus patients as the top brass of the army has ordered that no COVID-19 patient should be anywhere near Army facilities and societies in the Punjab province.

Reportedly, a large number of patients are being moved in locked transport carriers to Gilgit and Baltistan. The local residents have been protesting against the Pakistan government for setting up of quarantine centres there as the area itself lacks infrastructure and medical facilities.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The residents of Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, are in constant fear knowing that their region is going to be hit by the epidemic and moreover, the area does not even have the basic health care facilities to deal with even the minor ailments.

A resident of Muzzafarabad, Jaffar Ismail said, “Pakistani Army only thinks about Punjab and nothing else. They are treating Gilgit and Baltistan as a dustbin. We have been seeing the movement of coronavirus patient from all over Punjab to hospitals in Muzaffarabad and we are very scared at this latest betrayal of Kashmiri people by the Pakistani Army.”

A political activist from PoK, Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza said, “On one side we are giving emphasis on social distancing and another side Pakistan government is forcing people to gather and demonstrate against the setting up of quarantine centres. This is a lack of governance in Pakistan that’s why they have handed over the entire country to the army and the army is making all the arrangements to suit its interests.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has surged to 1,000 so far.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

CRPF personnel unanimously contributes one day salary totalling 33.18 crore to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to fight Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
CRPF unanimously contributed one day salary to Prime Minister relief fund.
Read more
News Reports

Here is some of the countries which have implemented most restrictive lockdowns to curb the spread of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
As the incidence of reported positive coronavirus cases continues to increase, countries across the globe are imposing lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Here is why India Today’s chart on economic relief to poor for coronavirus crisis is a sad joke

OpIndia Staff -
India Today compares revival package announced by other countries with India's package for poor to show that India's package is not enough
Read more
News Reports

8-month old among 2 new Coronavirus positive cases in Kashmir, both grandchildren of Saudi returned preacher who died recently

OpIndia Staff -
The eight-month-old is probably the youngest novel coronavirus patient in India so far. The other child who tested positive is 7 years old
Read more
News Reports

‘Teachers are the instigators, University is the hotbed of Maoism, Naxalism and Jihad’: Jamia Millia Islamia student reveals

Nirwa Mehta -
Non-Muslim Jamia students reveal a shocking scenario which pulls down their veil of 'solidarity' of their students and teachers' community.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan and Tableeghi Jamaat: Breeding grounds of Wuhan Coronavirus that are jeopardizing the health of entire South Asia

OpIndia Staff -
As the world struggles, one country, that has been lax and is contributing immensely to the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus is Pakistan
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia ‘suspends’ professor who failed non-Muslims students for supporting CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia Millia Islamia University suspends Dr Abrar Ahmad, Assistant professor, who claimed he has failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,180FansLike
262,229FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com