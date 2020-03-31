Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Salman Khan's 38-year-old nephew passes away after complaining of breathlessness, media reports suggest coronavirus...
Salman Khan’s 38-year-old nephew passes away after complaining of breathlessness, media reports suggest coronavirus as possible cause, family denies

Media reports suggest that Abdullah died of coronavirus. However, family has denied the rumours. Post-mortem report is awaited.

Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away. Family denies links to coronavirus. (image: shared by @beingsalmankhan on Twitter)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s 38-year-old nephew Abdullah passed away in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness. As per Bhaskar report, Abdullah lived in Khan Compound in Indore. He was admitted in Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after he complained of breathlessness. Owing to difficulty in breathing, he was put on ventilator on Sunday night. As per the report, his coronavirus tests are awaited.

The Dabanng 3 actor took to social media to mourn the death of his nephew. As per India Today report, Abdullah suffered from diabetes and was shifted to Mumbai after he felt uneasy two days back. However, India Today report citing sources in the family states that Abdullah died of heart-related ailment and not the Wuhan Coronavirus.

However, a Navbharat Times report suggests that Abdullah was admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambadni Hospital and died of lung cancer. Abdullah is the son of Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan’s sister. Nai Duniya, citing Salim Khan’s brother states that Abdullah did not die of coronavirus and that the post-mortem reports will reveal the truth.

