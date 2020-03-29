1 lac migrants to be quarantined for 2 weeks, directs CM Yogi Adityanath

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to officials to keep roughly 1,00,000 people who had arrived in the state in the past three days under quarantine for 14 days. The migration of workers from different parts of India to Uttar Pradesh began after a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.

The #UttarPradesh government has ordered quarantine for approximately one lakh people who have arrived in the state from other parts of the country in the last three days.



CM #YogiAdityanath said that in the last three days, one lakh people have come to UP from other states. pic.twitter.com/nmExjslaeA — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 29, 2020

The names, addresses and phone numbers of the migrant workers had been made available to the district magistrates. Yogi Adityanath had also asked village heads and ASHA workers to trace those migrant workers who have not been quarantined.

The Government has assured the migrant workers that all their daily needs including shelter and food would be taken care of by the State. Yogi Adityanath said, “No one in the state should remain hungry during the lockdown.” He also ordered the officials to keep the supply chain of essential goods intact. Urging people to stay at their homes, the UP CM said, “You will be provided with all kinds of facilities at your doorstep. For this, I and my team are working 24 hours.”

Migrant workers coming back from neighbouring states to Bihar will be kept in quarantine in relief centres at state borders, where they will be provided food and other essential amenities. They will be kept here for 14 days: Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha (file pic) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/RTrRObp2eG — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

Undertaking a similar initiative in Bihar, minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had said that the migrant workers would be kept under quarantine in relief centres located near the State border. Jha said that all essential amenities would be provided by the State Government.

Earlier, to do away with the migrant workers in the national capital amidst the pandemic, the AAP government in Delhi allegedly spread the rumour that buses have been waiting at the UP borders to take them to their respective households. This impelled the mass exodus of these migrant labourers, now camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in an attempt to return to their respective villages.