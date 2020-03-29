Sunday, March 29, 2020
Home News Reports UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directs health officials to put 1 lac migrant workers...
Government and PolicyNews Reports

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directs health officials to put 1 lac migrant workers who came to the State under quarantine for 14 days

Undertaking a similar initiative in Bihar, minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had said that the migrant workers would be kept under quarantine in relief centres located near the State border

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1 lac migrants to be quarantined for 2 weeks, directs CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (left), Migrant workers (right)
2

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to officials to keep roughly 1,00,000 people who had arrived in the state in the past three days under quarantine for 14 days. The migration of workers from different parts of India to Uttar Pradesh began after a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.

The names, addresses and phone numbers of the migrant workers had been made available to the district magistrates. Yogi Adityanath had also asked village heads and ASHA workers to trace those migrant workers who have not been quarantined.

The Government has assured the migrant workers that all their daily needs including shelter and food would be taken care of by the State. Yogi Adityanath said, “No one in the state should remain hungry during the lockdown.” He also ordered the officials to keep the supply chain of essential goods intact. Urging people to stay at their homes, the UP CM said, “You will be provided with all kinds of facilities at your doorstep. For this, I and my team are working 24 hours.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Undertaking a similar initiative in Bihar, minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had said that the migrant workers would be kept under quarantine in relief centres located near the State border. Jha said that all essential amenities would be provided by the State Government.

Earlier, to do away with the migrant workers in the national capital amidst the pandemic, the AAP government in Delhi allegedly spread the rumour that buses have been waiting at the UP borders to take them to their respective households. This impelled the mass exodus of these migrant labourers, now camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in an attempt to return to their respective villages.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directs health officials to put 1 lac migrant workers who came to the State under quarantine for 14 days

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying, "No one in the state should remain hungry during the lockdown."
Read more
News Reports

A female Shrimp seller in Wuhan may be Coronavirus ‘Patient Zero’

Dibakar Dutta -
The Patient Zero was quarantined in late December last year and recovered completely by January 2020.
Read more
News Reports

I apologize for taking these harsh steps, but these tough measures are needed to win this battle: PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat

OpIndia Staff -
On Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his gratitude to the "foot soldiers" fighting the battle against coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for making false accusations against Uttar Pradesh government

OpIndia Staff -
Following the misleading claims made by Raghav Chadha, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to take action against him for spreading fake news of UP government harassing migrant workers.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: 50-year-old COVID19 positive man travels by two trains, prays at 2 mosques, attends wedding, infects four others

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, a 50-year-old man who hailed from Khurja in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh was diagnosed with the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Editor's picks

Coronavirus is not natural but invented in a laboratory by Israel, US and UK: Former Pakistan Foreign Minister comes up with a bizarre conspiracy...

OpIndia Staff -
A Former Foreign Minister of parody nation Pakistan has now come up with some wild conspiracy theories accusing the US of 'inventing' the virus in lab and giving a clean chit to China which has actually perpetrated the virus on all of humanity.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,451FansLike
264,504FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com