No new Wuhan Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 each to all construction workers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said no new Wuhan Coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control. He said that the state needs to be vigilant and careful.

The chief minister also said that the Delhi government has constituted a 5-member team to suggest a plan to deal with the situation if Delhi reaches stage 3 of coronavirus pandemic.

“In the last 40 hours, no new patient has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. Of the 30 patients, some patients have gone home. There are only 23 patients now,” Kejriwal said. However, the chief minister added: “This is good news but we shouldn’t be happy as the fight is still on. The numbers might spike anytime. We should remain alert.”

Kejriwal also appealed to all landlords to allow some concession to tenants. “There are many daily wage earners in Delhi who stay at rented homes. If some tenants are not in a condition to pay their rents to landlords, they can be given some concession for 2-3 months.”

The chief minister also announced Rs 5,000 each to all construction workers “as their livelihood has been affected”. We are also increasing the number of night shelters in the city, he said.

As of today, 6 of the 30 patients admitted in hospitals across Delhi were shifted outside the state and one has migrated outside the country. Of the 6 who were transferred outside the state, 1 patient each was shifted to Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu while 2 of the remaining were moved to Kolkata. Besides, 1067 patients are under government quarantine facilities in Delhi.

While only Delhi saw no new cases, India saw the highest jump in the number of new cases on 23 March. 99 new cases were reported from the country, with Maharashtra at the top with 23 new cases. The state now has 97 cases, with Kerala at a close second at 95 cases.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, all the international flights from March 23 till March 29 were suspended. In addition, the Delhi government has announced a slew of measures to counter the spread of the contagion. The government has declared complete lockdown of state until the midnight of March 31. No public transport services including private buses, rickshaws, autos will be allowed to ply the roads in National Capital. However, 25 per cent of the total fleet of DTC buses were allowed to ply on roads for those who are involved to dispense the essential services.