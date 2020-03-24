Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: Total cases touch 492, no new case reported in Delhi on March 23, first case in Manipur

The government has declared complete lockdown of Delhi until the midnight of March 31. No public transport services including private buses, rickshaws, autos will be allowed to ply the roads in National Capital.

Delhi registers no new coronavirus case following the Janta Curfew urged by PM Modi
Delhi roads wear a deserted look(Source: Reuters)
240

A day after the Janta Curfew concluded and the subsequent announcement made by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal imposing lockdown in the city, no new cases were reported from the National Capital on Monday, March 23, 2020. Delhi had reported about 30 positive cases until thus far with one patient succumbing to the novel virus. According to the Ministry’s official website, the total number of cases that have till date tested positive are 492 including foreign nationals and 9 deaths.

As of today, 6 of the 30 patients admitted in hospitals across Delhi were shifted outside the state and one has migrated outside the country. Of the 6 who were transferred outside the state, 1 patient each was shifted to Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu while 2 of the remaining were moved to Kolkata. Besides, 1067 patients are under government quarantine facilities in Delhi.

While only Delhi saw no new cases, India saw the highest jump in the number of new cases on 23 March. 99 new cases were reported from the country, with Maharashtra at the top with 23 new cases. The state now has 97 cases, with Kerala at a close second at 95 cases.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, all the international flights from March 23 till March 29 were suspended. In addition, the Delhi government has announced a slew of measures to counter the spread of the contagion. The government has declared complete lockdown of state until the midnight of March 31. No public transport services including private buses, rickshaws, autos will be allowed to ply the roads in National Capital. However, 25 per cent of the total fleet of DTC buses were allowed to ply on roads for those who are involved to dispense the essential services.

In the meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman from Manipur, Imphal, has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first case in North East India. She has a travel history of the UK.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country have risen precipitously. Over 400 active cases are reported from across the country, with Maharashtra leading, closely followed by Kerala. As many as 34 cases have been discharged or cured nationally and 9 deaths have been reported so far.

