The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, coming down hard on the Tablighi Jamaat attendees, have sent 66 foreign Jamaatis to jail for flouting the visa norms. These foreign Jamaatis in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur have been shifted to a temporary jail, designated especially for the purpose after the direction from Chief Minister’s office.

Out of the 66, 54 persons have been sent to a temporary correction home for adolescents. Meanwhile, 12 Jamaatis will be kept in Tibiya Deoband until further notice.

Prior to the arrest, these foreign nationals were quarantined for two weeks in a guest house in Kareli, Uttar Pradesh. After their reports turned out to be negative they were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police. Most of these foreign nationals are from Indonesia and Sudan.

30 Tablighi Jamaat attendees including AU Professor arrested in Prayagraj

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Yesterday, 30 people including Tablighi Jamaat attendees, including 16 foreign nationals, who had attended Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz event in March, had been arrested from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. 7 of these from Indonesia while 9 are from Thailand. As per reports, a case was registered against them two weeks back.

As per reports, one of the professors teaching at the Allahabad University had attended the event at Nizamuddin Markaz and upon his return had continued to take classes and was also an invigilator during the exams, putting lives of hundreds of students at risk.

The Allahabad University Professor along with his wife was put under a 14-day quarantine and now that the period has lapsed, he has been formally arrested.

Tablighi Jamaat members hiding in Prayagraj mosques

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Tablighi Jamaat members were reportedly living in two mosques in Prayagraj where they had hidden their travel history. On 31st March, 7 Indonesian nationals along with two others were caught living illegally in a mosque at Katju road in Shahganj. Similarly, 11 Jamaatis including 9 Thailand nationals were found living in the Hera Mosque at Kareli. They had all attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event. A case was registered against them all and they were put on quarantine.

Nizamuddin Markaz

The Islamic evangelical event, where Muslims around the world gather to learn to live life as prescribed by Prophet Mohammad, was held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz in March this year. The event, which was attended by several foreign nationals, ended up being a hot spot for coronavirus cases in India, contributing to as many as 30% COVID-19 positive cases in India. Tablighi Jamaat members have also been accused of misbehaving with healthcare workers, including molesting nurses and pelting stones at doctors and cops.