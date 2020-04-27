Monday, April 27, 2020
Youth Congress workers accused of attacking Arnab and his wife granted bail even as Mumbai Police continues to interrogate Goswami

Arnab Goswami is still being interrogated by the Police after he appeared at the NM Marg Police Station to subject himself to interrogation by the Mumbai Police.

Congress goons granted bail for attack on Arnab Goswami
Arnab Goswami
Two people allegedly associated with the Congress party who had attacked Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife have been granted bail by Bhoiwada Court in Mumbai, ANI has reported. Meanwhile, Arnab Goswami is still being interrogated by the Police after he appeared at the NM Marg Police Station to subject himself to interrogation by the Mumbai Police. The duo have been granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Arnab Goswami issues statement after being summoned for interrogation

Earlier, on Sunday, Arnab had received two notices in 12 hours from the Mumbai Police seeking to interrogate him, which he said he would comply with as a law-abiding citizen. In his statement, he said that despite his repeated requests to the Mumbai Police to mention the role of Vadra Congress and its leadership in the attack and celebrating it, the police has refused to do so. He has also shared further facts with Mumbai Police so that the role of Vadra Congress is not erased. “I am sure the Mumbai Police will not sidestep the detailed evidence available on the role of the Vadra Congress and delete the element of conspiracy and assault in the attack,” his statement said.

Arnab Goswami attacked

Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray were followed by two Congress goons little past midnight on Thursday when they were returning home from the Republic studio. The goons threw bottles at Arnab’s car and were eventually apprehended by his security personnel. Arnab has mentioned in his complaint that the Mumbai police had refused to name Youth Congress in their FIR. The two goons, identified as Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai of Youth Congress, had allegedly confessed that they were sent by their ‘higher-ups’.

Arnab questioned Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar incident

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Launching an attack against Sonia Gandhi, Arnab Goswami had questioned if she would have maintained the silence she is exhibiting today had Christian padres been killed instead of Hindu sadhus in the horrifying lynching incident in Palghar. However, soon after, Congress leaders and many journalists started abusing Arnab Goswami, and by extension Prime Minister Modi implying he was responsible for the Republic Editor-in-Chief questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence.

