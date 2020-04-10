A 65-year old man who was infected by Wuhan coronavirus has reportedly succumbed to the disease in Silchar’s Medical college and hospital(SMCH) in southern Assam’s Barak Valley on Friday.

As per reports, The deceased has travel history from Saudi Arabia and he also had participated in the Nizamuddin Markaz event of South Delhi last month. The infection was detected on April 7 and he was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Regarding the incident Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma tweeted, “With utmost Grief and sorrow, I would like to inform that Sri Faijul Haque Barbhyan, (65) Hailakandi District has expired a few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of COVID19 infection. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family.”

With utmost Grief and sorrow,I would like to inform that Sri Faijul Haque Barbhyan,(65)Hailakandi District has expired few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of COVID19 https://t.co/MoRWPP4Bml deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2020

He was among the 29 people who were tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus in the state of Assam. Apart from the cases in Assam, Manipur has reported 2 cases, while Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram have reported 1 case each.

The Nizamuddin Markaz event has turned into an epicentre for most of the Wuhan coronavirus cases across the country. The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Markaz Nizamuddin in violation of all guidelines and orders. Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus.