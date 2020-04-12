Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has been discharged from the hospital after having been admitted due to the Wuhan Coronavirus. However, he will not immediately return to work. He spent three nights in intensive care before he was returned to a ward on Thursday.

Downing Street said, “On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.” They added, “All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

Carrie Symonds, the fiance of Boris Johnson, expressed immense gratitude towards the National Health Service in the United Kingdom and the staff at the St. Thomas’ Hospital, where the British Prime Minister was treated. “I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you,” she said. Symonds stated further, “There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.” She also thanked everyone for their messages of support and said that she was feeling extremely lucky.

Boris Johnson had declared on the 27th of March that he had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus and would isolate himself in Downing Street. He said that he had begun showing ‘mild’ symptoms over the previous 24 hours. However, he had stated that he would continue to be in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis. Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on the 7th of April after his condition had worsened since the previous day.