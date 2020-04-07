Enraged Canadian leader reminds Donald Trump of help during 9/11 after the American President blocks N-95 mask exports

Canadians are infuriated with the decision of US President Donald Trump to ban the exports of protective equipment such as N-95 masks to its northern neighbour as the raging Wuhan coronavirus sweeps the globe. One of the enraged Canadian ministers reminded Trump of how Canada helped the United States in the aftermath of the deadly twin-tower attack on September 11, 2001.

While speaking to the Associated Press, the Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball said, “It is an understatement to say that I am simply infuriated with the United States President’s recent reaction amidst the coronavirus pandemic,” adding “It is absolutely unbelievable that in a time of crisis that President Trump would even think of leaving Canada in the lurch by banning key medical supplies.”

During the 9/11 attacks, at least 7000 American passengers were provided shelter at Newfoundland in Canada when flights to and from America were grounded there. The former Gander Mayor Claude Elliott said that the modest town of Gander, which had only about 500 hotel rooms, ensured that each and every passenger who landed at Newfoundland was provided with a place to stay.

Reminding President Trump of the town’s generosity, Premier Ball said, “Newfoundland and Labrador will never give up on humanity. We will not hesitate for one second if we had to repeat what we did on 9-11. We would do it again.”

He further added that this is the time that countries should come together and work in collaboration to protect their residents and keep them safe from the threat and the challenges posed by COVID-19, regardless of their passport or the place of their domicile.

While Trump has banned the export of N-95 masks to Canada, he issued a veiled threat to India earlier yesterday if it blocks the supplies of Hydroxychloroquine to the United States.

“I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning & I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out, if he doesn’t allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn’t there be?” US President Donald Trump said.

With multiple reports claiming that Hydroxychloroquine has proven beneficial in the treatment of COVID-19, India had placed a blanket export ban on a malaria drug that was touted by Trump as possible therapy for coronavirus. India’s decision to block the exports stemmed from its concerns about the possibility of a scarcity of the drug in the country if the ban is not imposed.

However, after American President sought supplies for the US, India had partially lifted the ban on the malaria drug, said officials with knowledge of the matter.