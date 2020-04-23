Thursday, April 23, 2020
Home News Reports Gujarat: HIV positive man bites CISF jawan in Surat for stopping him for not...
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: HIV positive man bites CISF jawan in Surat for stopping him for not wearing a mask

Chauhan along with local policemen was on duty at Ramnagar area in Rander, which has been declared as a quarantine zone. When the policeman asked the man to stop, he started running.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
representational image
115

An HIV positive man allegedly bit the finger of a CISF jawan after he was stopped for not wearing a mask during checking in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday evening. According to the reports, the 42-year-old man named Vinod Sujan was spotted roaming around on road during the nationwide lockdown. A CISF constable identified as Anand Singh Chauhan, hailing from Haryana asked him to stop but Sujan started running away.

CISF jawan asked the accused to stop for not wearing a mask

Chauhan along with local policemen was on duty at Ramnagar area in Rander, which has been declared as a quarantine zone. When the policeman asked the man to stop, he started running. As CISF jawan tried to stop him, Vinod Sujan bit his finger. The accused was apprehended from the spot and a case has been registered against him on Wednesday.

As per reports, when the police searched his home, it was discovered that he is HIV positive. Following that, he was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other sections of IPC. The jawan was sent for medical examination at New Civil Hospital (NCH) and has been advised preventive medicine course.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“It is a shocking incident that a jawan trying to protect people is attacked by a person who is infected with HIV,” said R B Brahmbhatt, the police commissioner. Police got a test of the man done in hospital for verification.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssurat hiv positive man bites cisf jawan

Latest News

News Reports

Human clinical trials for potential Coronavirus vaccines begin in the UK, Germany and USA, China races ahead with second phase trials

OpIndia Staff -
Out of around 150 potential Coronavirus vaccines under development, human trials for several of them have begun
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Mob attacks police, breaks barricade while violating coronavirus lockdown in containment zone in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
The police in Maharashtra was attacked by a mob at Malegaon in Maharashtra on Thursday.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: HIV positive man bites CISF jawan in Surat for stopping him for not wearing a mask

OpIndia Staff -
An HIV positive man allegedly bit the finger of a CISF jawan after he was stopped for not wearing a mask during checking in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday evening.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Days after video of suspected coronavirus patients sitting next to dead bodies goes viral, govt bans mobile phones in hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users claimed that the mobile phone ban has come after a viral video exposed the government's apathy at MR Bangur hospital where corpses of coronavirus patients were kept in close proximity of other individuals.
Read more
News Reports

23 incidents of Hindus being lynched, brutally murdered, that have failed to inspire any outrage from the ‘liberal’ ecosystem

Jhankar Mohta -
Hindus have been murdered brutally and lynched for speaking up, in riots that were specifically anti-Hindu and driven by Islamists and some, just for being Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks in Rashtrapati Bhavan for distribution in various shelter homes

OpIndia Staff -
Health authorities worldwide have encouraged people to use homemade face masks, and not to use surgical and N95 masks
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
News Reports

Bizarre: A 60-year-old man in Pakistan tests positive for ‘pregnancy’, lab owner arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The lab in Khanewal had issued reports stating that the man’s urine test had confirmed his pregnancy.
Read more

Connect with us

220,769FansLike
298,674FollowersFollow
222,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com