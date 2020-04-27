Congress supporters compare Sonia Gandhi to Goddess Sita

Days after hailing and saluting their interim party president Sonia Gandhi with revered slogans like ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ and calling her ‘mother’, Congress supporters have now compared her to Goddess Sita.

A social media handle ‘With Congress’ which refers to itself as ‘biggest online initiative’ by volunteers at Congress, shared an image which stated that like Sonia Gandhi alias Antonia Maino, who has roots in Italy, Goddess Sita, too, had roots in Nepal. ‘With Congress’ stated that in Tretayug, a ‘rakshas’ (demon) had questioned Goddess Sita’s character and insulted her while in Kalyug, a ‘rakshas’ has questioned Sonia Gandhi’s character and abused her.

The comparison with Goddess Sita comes soon after Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar Sadhu lynching was questioned. Sonia Gandhi’s party, Congress, is in power in Maharashtra in alliance with NCP and Shiv Sena. Last week, two Sadhus were lynched by a mob in Palghar, Maharashtra.

The 'With Congress' social media account is followed by verified Twitter handles such as official Congress account, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Alka Lamba, journalists like Rahul Kanwal, Gargi Rawat and also Aam Aadmi Party leaders like MLA Raghav Chadha.





The same image was also posted on its Facebook page which has over a million ‘likes’.

Last week, referring to Sonia Gandhi by her maiden name, Republic TV’s Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami had questioned Congress Interim President’s silence over Palghar lynching. Following the debate, many Congress leaders and supporters took to social media and attacked Goswami for the same. They threatened with legal action for ‘insulting’ Sonia Gandhi. Hours later, Goswami and his wife were attacked by two men, associated with Youth Congress near their residence in Mumbai.

On Monday, Mumbai Police sent two notices to Goswami in a span of 12 hours for immediate interrogation. Goswami then issued a statement that he will make himself available for interrogation with Mumbai Police on Monday morning.