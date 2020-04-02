India’s far eastern state Arunachal Pradesh has reported its first COVID-19 positive case. As per reports, the patient is from Tezu in Lohith district and has been kept under strict quarantine.

EastMojo has reported that a total of 7 persons in the state were kept in quarantine, six in Namsai and one person in Lohith. Their samples were sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh for testing.

The report states that all the 7 people had travelled from Assam’s Tinsukia to Delhi together in December. They had returned to Lohith, Namsai and Itanagar between March 19 and 20.

During the tracing of the contact history, these people have revealed that they had not taken part in the Tablighi Jamat conference in Delhi’s Banglewali Masjid and were in UP at that time. However, they had stayed at the Nizamuddin Markaz from December 12-14 and on March 14-16, before returning to Arunachal Pradesh.

Another man from Manipur has been found coronavirus positive, taking the state’s tally to 2 active cases. The second patient had also attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh has stated that it is a very sad and very serious development for a small state like Manipur. As per reports, a total of 10 persons and returned to the state after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. Their samples had been sent for testing and 8 had been found negative.

Very sad and alert,In Manipur too one more #COVIDー19 positive case who joined #TablighiJamaat congregation at #NizamuddinMarkaz . Now in Manipur #COVIDー19 positive are two . Some are under quarantine centres for observation. Update 12.33 am /April 2 . — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 1, 2020

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation had been attended by thousands of people across India, flouting social distancing norms laid down by the government. Dozens of cases across the nations, some from far-flung areas like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, have now been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat event, making it India’s super-spreader’. Assam had gone from 0 to 16 positive cases within one day. All positive cases were Tablighi attendees.