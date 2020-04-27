Delhi: 33 Health workers at Max Hospital test positive for Coronavirus

On Monday, 33 healthcare workers including a doctor have reportedly been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj, Delhi. While the nurses’ hostel wing of the hospital has been sealed, 145 people have been quarantined.

On April 15, the said hospital had decided to test all its staff members. The authorities are now trying to determine the source of the Chinese virus as Coronavirus patients were not being treated at this branch of the hospital. As per reports, the hospital staff who had tested positive for the Chinese virus were not in-charge of infected patients.

“The hospital is being sanitised and the staff who were tested positive were moved to Max Hospital, Saket, East Wing, which is a COVID treatment facility. Also, 145 nurses working at the Patparganj hospital have been quarantined,” a hospital spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Increasing instances of healthcare staffers getting coronavirus infection

There have been many instances of doctors and healthcare professionals getting infected with the coronavirus. Several healthcare officials in Maharashtra have been put under quarantine after such incidents. The cases of doctors becoming infected with the virus represent a difficult situation because at the time of the pandemic, the health and well being of frontline warriors is crucial.

Earlier, a railway station employee in Nizamuddin, New Delhi was found coronavirus positive. Eventually 15 healthcare workers, including doctors of the railway hospital were found infected too. A senior doctor working in the dedicated COVID-19 care facility in Pune’s Sassoon hospital was found infected too.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, 34 police personnel were found infected with the coronavirus, allegedly from coming in close contact of suspected Tablighi Jamaat members while performing their duty.

2 days back, 40 staffers in Delhi’s AIIMS, including doctors and nurses were put under quarantine after a nurse was found coronavirus positive.