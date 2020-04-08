15 healthcare workers at a Railway hospital in Delhi have tested positive for Wuhan Coronavirus after they came into contact with an infected Railway employee. The employee of Indian Railways who is posted at Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi has been tested positive of Wuhan coronavirus infection. The patient is 59-year-old, works as a supervisor and has a few months left for retirement.

As per Indian Railways, he was undergoing treatment at Central Hospital of Northern Railway, and due to contact with him, 15 health workers including doctors have been infected with Coronavirus in that hospital. There were no traces of infection in the railway employee when he was admitted to the hospital. He had been to hospital on 31 March and after that, he again visited the hospital on 2 April.

Public Relation Officer of Northern Railway said, “On April 2, when the man came to be hospitalized, the doctors suggested him to undergo MRI and CT scan tests. On April 6, when his report came, he was found positive for coronavirus. The patient has been sent to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As the infected staff is posted as reservation supervisor, he didn’t come in direct contact with passengers. 15 people including doctors and nurses of the Northern Railway Central Hospital have been isolated because they had come in contact with the 59-year-old railway employee.