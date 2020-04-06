The DGP of Himachal Pradesh, SR Mardi has cautioned that people diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus should refrain from spitting on others, else charges of ‘attempt to murder’ would be registered against them. If the person who is being spat on dies, unfortunately, then, the perpetrator will be booked for ‘murder’.

If a coronavirus positive person spits on any person, then, he/she will be charged with attempt to murder. If the person who has been spat upon dies, the coronavirus positive person will be charged with murder: Himachal Pradesh DGP SR Mardi https://t.co/jVyEuIOcfc — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

On April 5, Uttarakhand DGP Anil Kumar Raturi had warned members of the Tablighi Jamaat to report to the administration by Monday, failing which cases would be registered against them under sections of ‘murder’ and ‘attempt to murder.’ He added that those people who would voluntarily come forward will be tested and treated.

People who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event should come forward and disclose the information within 24 hours, otherwise, FIR will be registered against them under sections of murder and attempt to murder: Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi (file pic) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QsswQPlvow — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

The move comes at the backdrop of the recklessness of the Tablighi Jamaat members who had endangered public health by attending a religious congregation and then by deliberately spitting on the medical staff in a bid to spread infection.

‘Earlier, the Tablighi Jamaat members who were shifted to quarantine facilities in Delhi after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 had allegedly behaved in an unruly manner with the facility staff and doctors, as stated by CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar. According to Kumar, occupants made unreasonable demands for food, misbehaved and abused staff members and started spitting all over and on persons working/attending them, including doctors. They also started roaming around the hostel building.

In yet another ghastly attack on the healthcare workers by Islamists, the Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur, after they attended Congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi and came in contact with several people with Coronavirus, had misbehaved with the medical staff and spat on them during their stay at the hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Similar instances of deliberately spitting on others and hurling abuses by the members of Tablighi Jamaat have been reported in many places.