Friday, April 10, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus pandemic worsened in the Kashmir Valley after over 800 people hid their travel...
News Reports

Coronavirus pandemic worsened in the Kashmir Valley after over 800 people hid their travel history: Reports

Deputy Commissioner (Srinagar) Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury revealed that about 800 people in the Kashmir Valley had concealed their travel history and thus worsened the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the Union Territory.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
800 people hid their travel history in J and K UT
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Deccan Herald)
1

On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (Srinagar) Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury had revealed that about 800 people in the Kashmir Valley had concealed their travel history and thus worsened the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the Union Territory.

He added, “All of them were later traced one by one and quarantined. Although their test results are awaited, there’s apprehension that some of them carried the Coronavirus from abroad and spread it in the Kashmir Valley.,”

Around 184 people in Jammu (32) and Kashmir (152) had been diagnosed with the deadly Chinese virus. However, the health authorities are awaiting the test results of 648 people who have a high probability of testing positive for Coronavirus. There are also about 6,112 low-risk cases in Srinagar. In order to control the vulnerable situation, around 1000 teams comprising of 4000 officials have been deployed in 25 zones in the city.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Dr Shahid said, “No shortage of medicine. Two aircraft of medicine have arrived on April 6 and 7 and one more is expected today. We will ensure to get the required medicine from any place across the country. It is our duty.” He also urged people to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

SSP (Srinagar) Hasseb Mughal informed that the lockdown in the Kashmir Valley imposed in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic was not the usual law and order kind. He said that evening strolls would not be allowed and passes would be valid only from the place of stay to the place of work.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, coronaviurs testing, coronavirus deaths

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus pandemic worsened in the Kashmir Valley after over 800 people hid their travel history: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Around 184 people in Jammu (32) and Kashmir Valley (152) had been diagnosed with the deadly Chinese virus.
Read more
News Reports

Corona positive Delhi Congress leader booked for hiding his visit to Markaz Nizamuddin, village Deenpur declared containment zone due to his negligence

OpIndia Staff -
The local Delhi Congress leader, who was a former councillor, had deliberately kept his visit to congregation organised at Markaz Nizamuddin by Tablighi Jamaat hidden from the Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

65-year-old Nizamuddin Markaz attendee dies of Coronavirus in Assam, the first COVID-19 casualty in North-East India

OpIndia Staff -
The 65-year old man had a travel history from Saudi Arabia and had attended Nizamuddin Markaz event last month.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

OpIndia Staff -
While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Tablighi Jamaat people were hiding in the forest of Ramgarh, hideout spotted and destroyed

OpIndia Staff -
The police team found a tent with some provisions, which were all destroyed.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Oman-returned coronavirus positive man infects 22 members from own family, Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada sealed off

OpIndia Staff -
Other than Siwan, Begusarai and Nawada are also sealed.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more
Opinions

Yes, Nandita Das, there are two Indias that exist – one where the labourers live and the other, from where your father was evicted

Editorial Desk -
About how the Coronavirus lockdown has impacted migrant labourers, Nandita Das said that there exists two Indias
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,267FansLike
278,371FollowersFollow
215,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com