On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (Srinagar) Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury had revealed that about 800 people in the Kashmir Valley had concealed their travel history and thus worsened the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the Union Territory.

He added, “All of them were later traced one by one and quarantined. Although their test results are awaited, there’s apprehension that some of them carried the Coronavirus from abroad and spread it in the Kashmir Valley.,”

Around 184 people in Jammu (32) and Kashmir (152) had been diagnosed with the deadly Chinese virus. However, the health authorities are awaiting the test results of 648 people who have a high probability of testing positive for Coronavirus. There are also about 6,112 low-risk cases in Srinagar. In order to control the vulnerable situation, around 1000 teams comprising of 4000 officials have been deployed in 25 zones in the city.

Dr Shahid said, “No shortage of medicine. Two aircraft of medicine have arrived on April 6 and 7 and one more is expected today. We will ensure to get the required medicine from any place across the country. It is our duty.” He also urged people to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

SSP (Srinagar) Hasseb Mughal informed that the lockdown in the Kashmir Valley imposed in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic was not the usual law and order kind. He said that evening strolls would not be allowed and passes would be valid only from the place of stay to the place of work.