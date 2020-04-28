Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Home News Reports 3 arrested for beating up constable on duty in Pune amid coronavirus lockdown. Watch...
News Reports
Updated:

3 arrested for beating up constable on duty in Pune amid coronavirus lockdown. Watch video

On being confronted by the constable for flouting Coronavirus lockdown rules, Yunus and his sons began arguing with the cop and even assaulted him.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Screengrab of the Contentious Video
2

On Monday evening, the Pune Police had arrested three accused involved in physically assaulting an on-duty police constable, Shankar Kalkute, in Kalewadi area of Pune in Maharashtra. The perpetrators have been identified as one 50-year-old Yunus Attar and his two sons, Moin and Matin.

In the viral video, the police constable could be seen engaged in a verbal confrontation with Yunus when one of his sons slapped the cop. After one can see the cop retaliating with his baton. Matters escalated and were brought under control only when bystanders and other cops intervened.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Yunus was wandering around in the Kalewadi area for no valid reason at around 5:30 p.m. in the evening. On being confronted by the constable for flouting Coronavirus lockdown rules, Yunus and his sons began arguing with the cop and even assaulted him.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, Matin had also hit the constable with a stick. The trio was booked by the Wakad police station under several IPC (Indian Penal Code), Epidemic Diseases Act, and Disaster Management Act.

Mob attacks cops in Malegaon

Earlier, in a video that had gone viral on social media, a mob could be seen attacking the Police in large numbers before the Police managed to get the situation under control. The Malegaon Police had said that action will be taken against the lockdown violators. The violation apparently occurred in an area that has been declared a Coronavirus containment zone. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Malegaon, Sandeep Ghuge told Mirror Online that so far around 115 people have been identified.

Charges were pressed against them under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Killa Police Station. “They have not only violated the curfew norms during the lockdown but also endangered their and that of others’ lives by defying the social distancing norms,” Ghuge said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

3 arrested for beating up constable on duty in Pune amid coronavirus lockdown. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday evening, the Pune Police had arrested three accused involved in physically assaulting an on-duty police constable, Shankar Kalkute, in Kalewadi area of Pune in Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Letter claiming ‘dead body management’ crisis in Kolkata hospital triggers panic amidst allegations of Mamata Banerjee hiding extent of Corona spread

OpIndia Staff -
The health-care experts believe that the situation in Bengal is very grave as the Mamata Banerjee-led government has not been giving real data to assess the actual seriousness of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Scientists Beyond Borders – COVID19: A global collaborative initiative to fight coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Scientist Beyond Borders group is endeavouring their best by taking advantage of their knowledge, experience and efforts in giving a platform and empowering public at large with updated information and open to use technologies.
Read more
Crime

Gujarat: 10 arrested for attacking police in Vadodra’s Kasam Aala Mosque area, main accused Nazir and 6 others absconding

OpIndia Staff -
Nazir Sindhi had allegedly first abused and threatened to kill a Gujarat police official named Gautam Kanti, if he did not vacate the area.
Read more
Opinions

The perils of US hegemony, the petrodollar and the role India could play in the emergence of the New World Order

Guest Author -
To achieve a more balanced world order, India undoubtedly needs to first grow militarily in view of the current geopolitical scenario which clearly indicates the possibility of global conflict is not too distant a future.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Rafia Naz: A yoga teacher in Ranchi who has been threatened, assaulted, abused by her own community multiple times

रचना कुमारी -
Rafia Naz, came into public focus after photos of her doing yoga with Baba Ramdev went viral on social media in 2017
Read more

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Hand not paralysed, advised home quarantine: How AltNews lied in ‘fact-check’ to exonerate Muslim man who threw currency note at a petrol pump

Nupur J Sharma -
AltNews furthered fake news in their alleged 'fact-check', to shield a Muslim man who was seen throwing a currency note inside a petrol pump recently.
Read more
Media

11 hours and counting: Mumbai Police continues to interrogate Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar lynching

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami accused the Maharashtra govt of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (rtd) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: CRPF COBRA commando beaten, humiliated and tied up in chains by police, was assaulted for cleaning his bike in front of his house

OpIndia Staff -
Images of the soldier from an elite commando unit being tied up in chains in a police station have caused a furore on social media.
Read more
News Reports

India Today does it again – Shows a distorted map of India without POK and Pakistan Map with Indian Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
India Today also displayed the map of Pakistan by including the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more

Connect with us

221,641FansLike
306,508FollowersFollow
226,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com