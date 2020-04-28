On Monday evening, the Pune Police had arrested three accused involved in physically assaulting an on-duty police constable, Shankar Kalkute, in Kalewadi area of Pune in Maharashtra. The perpetrators have been identified as one 50-year-old Yunus Attar and his two sons, Moin and Matin.

In the viral video, the police constable could be seen engaged in a verbal confrontation with Yunus when one of his sons slapped the cop. After one can see the cop retaliating with his baton. Matters escalated and were brought under control only when bystanders and other cops intervened.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Yunus was wandering around in the Kalewadi area for no valid reason at around 5:30 p.m. in the evening. On being confronted by the constable for flouting Coronavirus lockdown rules, Yunus and his sons began arguing with the cop and even assaulted him.

Reportedly, Matin had also hit the constable with a stick. The trio was booked by the Wakad police station under several IPC (Indian Penal Code), Epidemic Diseases Act, and Disaster Management Act.

Mob attacks cops in Malegaon

Earlier, in a video that had gone viral on social media, a mob could be seen attacking the Police in large numbers before the Police managed to get the situation under control. The Malegaon Police had said that action will be taken against the lockdown violators. The violation apparently occurred in an area that has been declared a Coronavirus containment zone. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Malegaon, Sandeep Ghuge told Mirror Online that so far around 115 people have been identified.

Charges were pressed against them under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Killa Police Station. “They have not only violated the curfew norms during the lockdown but also endangered their and that of others’ lives by defying the social distancing norms,” Ghuge said.