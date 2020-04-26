Sunday, April 26, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus lockdown: “Chandan Yatra” of Puri Jagannath Temple to be held without devotees, uncertainty...
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus lockdown: “Chandan Yatra” of Puri Jagannath Temple to be held without devotees, uncertainty looms over the Rath Yatra

A decision on organising the Rath Yatra will be taken after the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted on May 3

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Jagannath Temple to conduct 'Chandan Yatra' in the absence of devotees
Puri Jagannath Temple (Photo Credits: Tripsavvy)
3

On Sunday, the festivals of “Chandan Yatra” and “Akshaya Tritiya” would reportedly be held at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, without any presence of devotees due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. The rituals would be conducted by selected priests and servitors within the premises of the temple. The decision regarding the same was taken on Friday night by the Jagannath Temple Committee.

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya marks the beginning of the chariot construction for “Rath Yatra.” It is organised, each year, at the Rath Khala while the Chandan Yatra is held in a sacred tank in Puri. According to researcher Bhaskar Mishra, images of deity are floated on a boat and is held for 42 days in two different phases.

But, due to the lockdown restrictions and the Coronavirus pandemic, the temple authorities have decided to organise the rituals for the two festivals within the temple premises. It is important to mention that the temple had been closed for devotees ever since the lockdown on March 22.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Shankaracharya of the Jagannath Temple, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, had also made it clear that while alternate arrangements can be made, the centuries-old-tradition cannot be stopped. The temple authorities had thus met the district collector to decide about the place within the temple premises where the rituals could be organised.

Uncertainty about Rath Yatra of Jagannath Temple

The fate of the annual Rath Yatra that is organised every year for the past 284 years is shrouded in obscurity. The festival that draws over a million devotees and spectators are scheduled to take place on June 23 this year. The temple authorities have said a decision on whether or not it can be conducted this year will be taken after the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted on May 3. Reportedly, chariot construction can only begin after all restrictions are removed.

Puri Gajapati King Dibyasingha Deb said, “It is up to the Central and state governments to take a call on whether to hold only a token Rath Yatra, in the presence of just servitors (priests) and officials, or none at all. We shall wait for the revised guidelines to be issued after the lockdown is lifted on May 3 before deciding on the issue.”

Pre-emptive lockdown in Odisha

Keeping in view the coronavirus scare, Odisha government had earlier decided to extend the lockdown until April 30, becoming the first state to extend the lockdown which was scheduled to end on 14th April. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had requested the central government not to start train and air services till April 30. He had also said that all educational institutions will remain shut till June 17.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Odisha TV has quoted CM Naveen Patnaik as saying: “During the ongoing lockdown period amid COVID-19 crisis, your discipline and sacrifice have provided us the strength to fight coronavirus. We have decided to extend the lockdown period in Odisha till April 30, said CM Naveen Patnaik”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: “Chandan Yatra” of Puri Jagannath Temple to be held without devotees, uncertainty looms over the Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -
The Shankaracharya of the Jagannath Temple has said that while alternate arrangements can be made, the centuries-old-tradition cannot be stopped.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: 40 new cases of Coronavirus come to light in Vijayawada after 2 ‘bored’ truck drivers play cards with friends and neighbours

OpIndia Staff -
Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz stated that the cause of Coronavirus infection in Vijayawada was due to the failure in maintaining physical distance.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Doctors protest against PPE shortage as 150 medics diagnosed with Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Irked over the acute shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the country, the doctors and nurses have been protesting against the Pakistani Government since April 16.
Read more
News Reports

Internet breaks into memes galore as rumours of death of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un gain momentum

OpIndia Staff -
As the rumours about death of North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un after a possible botched up heart surgery gains momentum on social media, netizens flooded the Internet with memes and jokes
Read more
Books

Sutradhar by Ratul Chakraborty: A collection of stories from historical fantasy to cosmic horror set across the arc of Indian history

OpIndia Staff -
Sutradhar by Ratul Chakraborty is a collection of stories set across the arc of Indian history.
Read more
Politics

Why is Congress obsessed with stopping Bullet Train and Central Vista?

Abhishek Banerjee -
It feel like Congress wants to scrap the Bullet Train and Central Vista as eventually they could not credit Rajiv Gandhi for envisioning them
Read more

Recently Popular

Opinions

Halal certification of vegetarian products: It’s no longer about choice, but making others pay for your beliefs

K Bhattacharjee -
The Halal Debate was once again reignited when a person on social media discovered that the packet of Maida (Flour) she had purchased had halal certification.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
Opinions

Here is why it is necessary to call out the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco

Nupur J Sharma -
After the Tablighi Jamaat event undermined India's fight against Coronavirus, the criticism not only of the Tablighi Jamaat, but the Muslim community, on the whole, has seen an unprecedented upswing.
Read more
Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
Specials

What is Halal meat? Only Muslims allowed from slaughter to labelling, must chant Bismillah Allahu Akbar or meat becomes ‘non-Halal’

OpIndia Staff -
The Halal controversy erupted after Zomato attempted a PR stunt on Twitter.
Read more

Connect with us

221,138FansLike
303,191FollowersFollow
225,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com