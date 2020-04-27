Monday, April 27, 2020
Updated:

“Will not eat food meant for the sick, give chicken and fish tandoori”: Watch how coronavirus patient Saeed Bhopali makes unreasonable food demands

The man, who identifies himself as Saeed Bhopali in the video claims that he has grown tired of eating Dal-Rice daily and thus wants nut-bolts such as "Chicken Murga", "Mutton" and "Machhli Tandoori" to eat.

OpIndia Staff

A video of Saeed Bhopali turning down the food offered by administration while boasting himself as tiger'cub deserving non-vegetarian food is doing the rounds on the internet
Saeed Bhopali refuses to eat Dal-Rice provided by hospital administration
Social Media is abuzz with the video of a man recuperating from the scourge of coronavirus in a hospital in Bhopal and making unreasonable dietary demands.

“Do you want to make us sick again? I am fed up of eating Dal Rice daily. My gums are aching after consuming Dal Rice every day. I am Saeed Bhopali, a lion’s cub, a military man. Mutton is my staple food. This food(Dal Rice), I am not going to eat this now. Till the time I was ill, I ate it. Now, I am healthy and I am not going to eat it now. I want nut-bolts to eat, Chicken Murga and Macchli Tandoori(Fish),” he said.

Casting the plate of food aside, Bhopali says if the administration does not fulfil his dietary demands, he will get his choice of the food from his home, adding that he is not saying criticising the food provided to him but that he only wants food that he is used to eating.

“Take this food away. I am not going to eat this. If you can’t fulfil my demands, I will the food of my choice from my home. I am not saying the food provided by the hospital administration is bad. No, It is absolutely fine but my gums have started aching after eating this food. I want my staple food,” he said.

Tablighi Jamaat members in Kanpur demand non-vegetarian food

Yesterday, Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined at a centre in Kanpur made a similar preposterous demand of being fed with non-vegetarian food. The Tablighi Jamaat members in Kanpur who are quarantined Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College continue to misbehave said Dr Arti Lalchandani, Principal. Speaking to media, Dr Lalchandani said that the members kicked the plate filled with food and demanded biryani and non-vegetarian food.

“We have been giving them full meals consisting of roti, sabzi, dal and rice along with salad twice a day along with fruits and also bun-maska twice a day. We are providing them with mineral water every day. Despite that, they continue to throw tantrums and misbehave. They are rude and not talking nicely. Yesterday when a ward boy went to serve a meal, they kicked the plate demanding biryani and non-vegetarian food. When informed that their demands cannot be fulfilled, they mounted an attack on the ward boy who had to literally run to save his life,” she said.

