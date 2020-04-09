A large number of people Ahmedabad are refusing to get treatment even after they were tested positive for Coronavirus. Vijay Nehra, the Commissioner of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation, today tweeted to say that those who have tested positive in the city are refusing to get admitted in a Hospital.

The Commissioner informed that he has ordered the use of force if required to get those people admitted at the hospital. “How much more difficult will some people make it for us to save their lives?”, he asked, perhaps referring to increasing cases of Tablighi Jamaati members hiding and refusing to get tested after their congregation in Delhi last month turned out to be the hotspot of Coronavirus in the country.

Earlier today the Ahmedabad Municipal corporation had released the names of 50 people who contracted the virus and are roaming freely in their respective colonies. The detection of the positive cases came as a result of an intensive surveillance drive conducted by the government authorities to trace down the positive Wuhan coronavirus cases in order to avoid the community transmission stage.

Informing about the development, Nehra had appealed the Coronavirus positive persons to isolate themselves, as people living near to those localities are under higher risk.

Most of them belong to the event of Nizamuddin Markaz which has again emerged as the super spreader but this time in the state of Gujarat. Earlier, Tablighi Jamaat attendees at Ahmedabad’s Sola Civil Hospital created a ruckus and refused to take medicines or injections claiming that the government wants to kill them. The jamaats accused that they were being isolated against their will.

26 Tablighi Jamaat attendees were brought from Dariyapur to Sola Civil Hospital last week and were kept in an isolation ward. When the medical team tried to test them, they refused and created a ruckus. Following this, the hospital’s superintendent had to call a Muslim doctor. After five hours of high voltage drama, the Jamaatis relented after being counseled by the Muslim doctor.

26 attendees who were brought to the hospital, two are from Ahmedabad, 1 from Valsad while 9 are from Muzaffarnagar, UP and 10 are from UP’s Azamgarh and Hyderabad. Of these, one is diabetic and 6 are minors. When the doctor started to conduct tests on them, they refused to claim that they suspect the doctors are trying to kill them.