Thursday, April 9, 2020
Home News Reports 50 new Coronavirus positive cases detected in Ahmedabad, the patients refuse to get admitted...
News Reports

50 new Coronavirus positive cases detected in Ahmedabad, the patients refuse to get admitted at hospital

Most of them belong to the event of Nizamuddin Markaz which has again emerged as the super spreader but this time in the state of Gujarat

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1

A large number of people Ahmedabad are refusing to get treatment even after they were tested positive for Coronavirus. Vijay Nehra, the Commissioner of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation, today tweeted to say that those who have tested positive in the city are refusing to get admitted in a Hospital.

The Commissioner informed that he has ordered the use of force if required to get those people admitted at the hospital. “How much more difficult will some people make it for us to save their lives?”, he asked, perhaps referring to increasing cases of Tablighi Jamaati members hiding and refusing to get tested after their congregation in Delhi last month turned out to be the hotspot of Coronavirus in the country.

Earlier today the Ahmedabad Municipal corporation had released the names of 50 people who contracted the virus and are roaming freely in their respective colonies. The detection of the positive cases came as a result of an intensive surveillance drive conducted by the government authorities to trace down the positive Wuhan coronavirus cases in order to avoid the community transmission stage.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Informing about the development, Nehra had appealed the Coronavirus positive persons to isolate themselves, as people living near to those localities are under higher risk.

Most of them belong to the event of Nizamuddin Markaz which has again emerged as the super spreader but this time in the state of Gujarat. Earlier, Tablighi Jamaat attendees at Ahmedabad’s Sola Civil Hospital created a ruckus and refused to take medicines or injections claiming that the government wants to kill them. The jamaats accused that they were being isolated against their will.

26 Tablighi Jamaat attendees were brought from Dariyapur to Sola Civil Hospital last week and were kept in an isolation ward. When the medical team tried to test them, they refused and created a ruckus. Following this, the hospital’s superintendent had to call a Muslim doctor. After five hours of high voltage drama, the Jamaatis relented after being counseled by the Muslim doctor.

26 attendees who were brought to the hospital, two are from Ahmedabad, 1 from Valsad while 9 are from Muzaffarnagar, UP and 10 are from UP’s Azamgarh and Hyderabad. Of these, one is diabetic and 6 are minors. When the doctor started to conduct tests on them, they refused to claim that they suspect the doctors are trying to kill them.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

50 new Coronavirus positive cases detected in Ahmedabad, the patients refuse to get admitted at hospital

OpIndia Staff -
The Commissioner informed that he has ordered the use of force if required to get those people admitted at the hospital
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia page on Noakhali genocide, where Muslims massacred Hindus, vandalised to show Muslims as victims: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Wikipedia page on Noakhali genocide was vandalised by someone from Bangladesh by switching the words Hindus and Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat emerge as super-spreaders​ of coronavirus, but State Minorities Commission asks Delhi govt to drop column of ‘Markaz Majid’ from charts

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, Delhi reported 93 new cases and all the cases were related to the Tablighi Jamaat, however, the State Minority Commission seems least bothered
Read more
News Reports

Possibility of second wave of Coronavirus real, difficult to completely lift lockdown till vaccine available: Study in The Lancet

OpIndia Staff -
Countries battling Coronavirus pandemic will have to closely monitor their territories for new infections and adjust the controls they have imposed until the invention of a vaccine if they wish to end the lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Media

Leftist rag The Wire can’t handle a crossword puzzle on Tablighi Jamaat that spells out the truth as is

OpIndia Staff -
Ever since Tablighi Jamaat's contribution to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic emerged, numerous attempts have been made to downplay and whitewash their malicious conduct.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,188FansLike
277,570FollowersFollow
215,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com