Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with Sarpanch across the country through video-conferencing said that the biggest lesson that coronavirus has taught us is to be self-reliant. The video-conferencing was held to mark the Panchayati Raj Diwas.

PM Modi said that the coronavirus epidemic has thrown challenges that the country never faced but it also taught people new things. Modi said, “The biggest message COVID-19 has given, the biggest lesson it has taught us is to become self-reliant.”

#WATCH The coronavirus pandemic has given its biggest lesson that we have to become self-reliant," Prime Minister Narendra Modi during interaction with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing. #PanchayatiRajDiwas pic.twitter.com/lK9qX3mBSq — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

He stressed that every gram sabha, every block and every district needs to be self reliant for its basic needs.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

PM Modi appreciated them for describing social distancing in simple words like “Do Gaz ki Doori” so that the people can understand it easily.

He said, “With its simple mantra of Do Gaz Ki Doori (maintaining distance of two yards), rural India has described social distancing in simple words, villages have showcased the best of their principles, traditional values to fight coronavirus.”

PM Modi was seen covering his face with a green Gamcha while interacting through video conference. His interaction with gram panchayat members was to mark the Panchayati Raj Diwas on Friday.

Applauded the Indian masses for observing lockdown rules

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Indians for observing lockdown rules. He said that because of them the entire world is talking about how India has responded to coronavirus outbreak.

“COVID-19 is a huge crisis for the world but people of India have shown grit in this fight. We are fighting this and we are moving ahead with new ideas to tackle the virus,” PM Modi said.

Gram panchayat heads shared their experiences

Gram panchayat leaders across the country shared their experiences in handling the crisis and ensured that people are following the lockdown strictly.

A gram panchayat member of Jammu and Kashmir said that during the crisis ‘respect’ and ‘suspect’ for the people should go in hand to ensure the spread of the virus is checked.

PM Modi enquired from the gram panchayat leaders of Assam whether the local people were angry as the Bihu festival could not be celebrated due to lockdown. The gram panchayat leader said that the people understand that the decision is for a larger good. Gram panchayat leader from Pune showed the same feeling.

Concluding the conference, PM said, “We have to get people out of every kind of misunderstanding. Correct information should reach every family. I am confident that all of you will definitely defeat coronavirus with your collective efforts and your determination.”

PM urged people to maintain personal hygiene by washing hands regularly and covering the face with home-made masks like Gamcha. He also stressed on downloading the Aarogya Setu app stating that it is a “bodyguard”.

Coronavirus in India

23077 cases of Chinese coronavirus has been reported in India with a surge of 1377 cases in the last 24-hours. 4749 people have been recovered and discharged while 718 are reported dead due to the pandemic.