Netizens joke about end of world as an earthquake hits Delhi-NCR amidst coronavirus lockdown

The internet was flooded with dark humour about doomsday prophecies and end of world jokes as a 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. The earthquake came at a time when the world is battling Chinese coronavirus and India has been on a lockdown for almost three weeks now. At such time, the earthquake, which thankfully did not do any harm, provided some much needed comic relief.
EARTHQUAKE….— Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) April 12, 2020
Was just feeling left out
Just when you think things could only get better, mother nature decides to intervene.
3. At the end of the year it will be like this pic.twitter.com/Z7k0U4gwgS— Indraneel (@BatbaIl) April 12, 2020
The earthquake comes at a time when everyone is supposed to be locked inside their homes as per government guidelines in a bid to contain the pandemic.
People in Delhi-NCR trying to beat Earthquake and Corona together 😉#earthquake pic.twitter.com/wNmEK9wck3— TauPun (@TauTumhare) April 12, 2020
#coronavirus : I'll kill everyone coming out.#earthquake : I'll kill everyone staying in.— ABHISHEK CHOUDHARY (@Abhishekgeela) April 12, 2020
meanwhile people of Delhi-NCR #SidHeartsUnitedForSid pic.twitter.com/JwSDpFMLF6
#earthquake— Ashutosh Sharma (@TheAshu96) April 12, 2020
An earthquake occurred during lockdown in Delhi NCR.
दिल्ली एनसीआर people be like👇🏻🤔 pic.twitter.com/pExgqK4gpR
And while we are at it, pardon the French.
#Earthquake be like pic.twitter.com/MB330BEHq8— Ümesh (@Umemesh) April 12, 2020
Lockdown : Stay Inside#Earthquake : Go outside— Siddharth Aggarwal (@iamsidagg) April 12, 2020
Best option : pic.twitter.com/9wlyUlIJgy
The epicentre of the earthquake was NorthEast Delhi and while it scared the bejesus out of us, we’re just glad that it did not add more strain on the already stressed out authorities.