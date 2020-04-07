Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Delhi: 82-year-old Manmohan Singh discharged from hospital after fully recovering from coronavirus

The staff of the entire hospital applauded Manmohan Singh after he recovered from coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

82-year-old Manmohan Singh fully recovers from coronavirus (image: financialexpress.com)
1

While the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic has been termed as fatal for older people, an an 82-year-old man has invalidated the perception after fully recovered from the contagion on Tuesday. Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital after being diagnosed with novel Wuhan coronavirus infection has been reportedly recovered from the contagious disease and will be discharged soon.

While making this announcement the staff of the entire hospital applauded and welcomed him and addressed media with a victory sign stipulating the conquest over the contagion. In the video posted by news agency ANI, Singh is on wheelchair wearing, mask surrounded by health workers of the hospital. The doctors are also seen clapping over the exceptional recovery of the senior citizen.

Coronavirus disease causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. Respiratory disease COVID-19 can be more fatal to children and senior citizens and those who are suffering from lung diseases. Coronavirus epidemic has reached a worrisome mark of 4421 confirmed cases across the country. 114 people have succumbed to the disease while 326 have been recovered.

