Saturday, March 28, 2020
Home News Reports Italy: 101-year-old man born during the Spanish Flu pandemic now recovers from the Wuhan​...
News Reports

Italy: 101-year-old man born during the Spanish Flu pandemic now recovers from the Wuhan​ Coronavirus

Italy which reported 9K deaths and 86.5K cases of infection have been one of the worst-hit countries by the Coronavirus pandemic. The 101-year-old man is believed to be the oldest person on Earth to have recovered from the Wuhan virus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Born during Spanish Flu, Italian man aged 101 recovers from Coronavirus
Representative Image (Photo Credits: IB Times)
82

An Italian man, aged 101, identified as Mr P has successfully recovered after being diagnosed with the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus in the city of Rimini in Italy. He was admitted to a hospital, Ospedale Infermi di Rimini, a week ago, after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Italian man was born in 1918, during the outbreak of the deadly Spanish Flu that lasted till 1920. The death toll of the Spanish Flu is estimated to be anywhere between 17 million and 50 million.

“Everyone saw hope for the future of all of us in the recovery of a person more than 100 years old. Every day we see the sad stories from these weeks that mechanically tell about a virus that rages and is especially aggressive on the elderly. But he survived. His family brought him home last night (Wednesday), leaving behind a lesson that even at the age of 101, the future is not set”, Vice-Mayor of Rimini Gloria Lisi was quoted as saying.

Italy which reported 9K deaths and 86.5K cases of infection have been one of the worst-hit countries by the Coronavirus pandemic. The 101-year-old man is believed to be the oldest person on Earth to have recovered from the Wuhan virus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: On 45th anniversary of Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention coming into force, India invokes the Wuhan Coronavirus, calls for strengthening WHO

Yesterday, the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a grim announcement that he had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The Prime Minister claimed that he is in self-isolation in Downing street with mild symptoms for the disease. Johnson’s confirmation on contracting the deadly contagion came weeks after his admission that he met coronavirus patients and shook hands with them at a hospital.

In addition to Boris Johnson, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock also tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. He uploaded a video on Twitter confirming of contracting the virus and exhibiting mild symptoms of the contagion.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

From Ventilators, N99 masks to bodysuits, DRDO steps us its fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Besides protective masks, DRDO has also developed a bodysuit for doctors and other medical staff to protect them from Coronavirus infection.
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus outbreak: Centre asks states to put a 3-month moratorium on electricity bill payments amidst total lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Central Government has issued a notice to all the state governments, asking them to put a 3-month deferment on electricity bill payments.
Read more
News Reports

Media used a ‘not a doctor’ to fear monger about Lockdown, now furthers a contradictory report by him as that by John Hopkins University

OpIndia Staff -
A report by IANS says that CDDEP and John Hopkins University prepared a report arguing against Coronavirus Lockdown, but JHU has denied involvement in it
Read more
News Reports

Sri Lanka returned man ‘mentally disturned’ about being on home quarantine runs out of house naked, bites old woman to death

OpIndia Staff -
34-year-old man quarantined to arrest spread of Coronavirus ran out naked from his house and killed a 90-year-old woman by biting her throat
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways converts train coaches into ‘Isolation Wards’ to shore up country’s fight against Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railway has decided to convert its coaches into quarantine wards for the treatment of Coronavirus patients.
Read more
News Reports

Over 300 dead in Iran because of fake news claiming a ​novel cure for Coronavirus: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, 44 people in Iran had died due to consumption of bootleg alcohol under the belief that it can cure coronavirus infection.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more
News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

ISIS terrorist who attacked Gurudwara in Kabul was from India, killed Afghan Sikhs to avenge ‘plight’ of Kashmiri Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Afghan and Western security agencies believe that the attack was ordered by Quetta Shura of Taliban at the behest of Pakistani intelligence.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,350FansLike
263,356FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com