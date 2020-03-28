Born during Spanish Flu, Italian man aged 101 recovers from Coronavirus

An Italian man, aged 101, identified as Mr P has successfully recovered after being diagnosed with the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus in the city of Rimini in Italy. He was admitted to a hospital, Ospedale Infermi di Rimini, a week ago, after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Italian man was born in 1918, during the outbreak of the deadly Spanish Flu that lasted till 1920. The death toll of the Spanish Flu is estimated to be anywhere between 17 million and 50 million.

A 101-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus has been released from hospital in Italy — “a hope for the future of all of us” https://t.co/mvMO5rBI2O — CNN International (@cnni) March 27, 2020

“Everyone saw hope for the future of all of us in the recovery of a person more than 100 years old. Every day we see the sad stories from these weeks that mechanically tell about a virus that rages and is especially aggressive on the elderly. But he survived. His family brought him home last night (Wednesday), leaving behind a lesson that even at the age of 101, the future is not set”, Vice-Mayor of Rimini Gloria Lisi was quoted as saying.

Italy which reported 9K deaths and 86.5K cases of infection have been one of the worst-hit countries by the Coronavirus pandemic. The 101-year-old man is believed to be the oldest person on Earth to have recovered from the Wuhan virus.

Yesterday, the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a grim announcement that he had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The Prime Minister claimed that he is in self-isolation in Downing street with mild symptoms for the disease. Johnson’s confirmation on contracting the deadly contagion came weeks after his admission that he met coronavirus patients and shook hands with them at a hospital.

In addition to Boris Johnson, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock also tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. He uploaded a video on Twitter confirming of contracting the virus and exhibiting mild symptoms of the contagion.