Saturday, April 11, 2020
Out of 106 million tonnes expected to be produced in 2020, India to export 90,000 tonnes to Afghanistan and Lebanon amidst Cornavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff

Diplomacy: India exports surplus wheat to Afghanistan and Lebanon
Representative Image
On Friday, the Indian Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed that it will export 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan and 40,000 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon as a part of its diplomatic deals. It is expected that India will produce 106 million tonnes of wheat in 2020 due to favourable weather conditions.

Since the production of wheat is higher than the domestic requirement, the government has decided to export surplus wheat after a request was made by Afghanistan and Lebanon. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited has been asked to supply wheat under a government-to-government deal.

Earlier, the Indian government informed that it will grant the license of export in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring nations who are dependent on India’s capabilities for the production of hydroxychloroquine. It has been reported that India has allowed limited consignments of hydroxychloroquine to be exported to USA and Brazil after personal calls by US President Donald Trump and Brazil President Zair Bolsonaro to PM Narendra Modi.

The Indian MEA has stated that India will allow the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to some countries which are ‘badly affected’ with the coronavirus crisis. The MEA has also stated that no speculation and politicisation of the issue should be made.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United States. Donald Trump said in a tweet, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!”

News Reports

Out of 106 million tonnes expected to be produced in 2020, India to export 90,000 tonnes to Afghanistan and Lebanon amidst Cornavirus crisis

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited has been asked to export wheat to Afghanistan and Lebanon
Will lockdown be extended? In meeting with PM Modi, so far 3 opposition states vote for lockdown to be extended till 30th April

PM Modi is conducting meetings via video conferencing with all the Chief Minister of the states to decide if the lockdown will be extended
WHO admits “error” after its situation report claimed that India has cases of “community transmission” of Coronavirus: Report

WHO has admitted that they confused India's "cluster of Coronavirus cases" with that of "community transmission."
Coronavirus pandemic: Former US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley calls for investigation into the relationship between WHO and China

Nikki Haley has said that the relationship between China and WHO was a threat to the sovereignty of the USA
Will the nationwide lockdown be extended? PM Modi likely to decide today after interacting with Chief Ministers

PM Modi has started his interaction with the CMs to discuss whether or not the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in the country, in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, will be extended
Uttar Pradesh: More than 200 Tablighi Jamaatis disappear to avoid quarantine, switch off their phones: Reports

More than 200 members of Tablighi Jamaat, who were under quarantine in Lucknow have disappeared and switched off their ph
Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Here, our law works, not Modi’s: Muslim neighbours who attacked and killed Revant Singh for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami

Furious Muslim neighbours killed Hindu man Revant Singh in cold blood for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami, the auspicious Hindu festival
As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
