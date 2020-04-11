Diplomacy: India exports surplus wheat to Afghanistan and Lebanon

On Friday, the Indian Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed that it will export 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan and 40,000 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon as a part of its diplomatic deals. It is expected that India will produce 106 million tonnes of wheat in 2020 due to favourable weather conditions.

Since the production of wheat is higher than the domestic requirement, the government has decided to export surplus wheat after a request was made by Afghanistan and Lebanon. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited has been asked to supply wheat under a government-to-government deal.

Earlier, the Indian government informed that it will grant the license of export in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring nations who are dependent on India’s capabilities for the production of hydroxychloroquine. It has been reported that India has allowed limited consignments of hydroxychloroquine to be exported to USA and Brazil after personal calls by US President Donald Trump and Brazil President Zair Bolsonaro to PM Narendra Modi.

The Indian MEA has stated that India will allow the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to some countries which are ‘badly affected’ with the coronavirus crisis. The MEA has also stated that no speculation and politicisation of the issue should be made.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United States. Donald Trump said in a tweet, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!”