Saturday, April 25, 2020
Home News Reports Jordan: Man released early from prison to contain Coronavirus spread, dies immediately by a...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Jordan: Man released early from prison to contain Coronavirus spread, dies immediately by a celebratory gunshot fired by cousin celebrating his release

Sari Salem Wardat, a resident of Jordan, was serving an eight-month prison sentence for carrying an unlicensed weapon and resisting arrest

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1

A prison inmate in Jordon, Sari Salem Wardat, returning home after being released from jail early due to the coronavirus scare, died immediately by a celebratory gunshot fired mistakenly by his distant cousin, exulting his release. Sari was returning home after he was released from the prison two weeks in advance in line with the government’s order to release some prisoners early amidst the Coronavirus threat.

The incident

In the video, which is being circulated on social media, Sari Salem Wardat, a drug dealer and a smuggler serving an eight-month prison sentence for carrying an unlicensed weapon and resisting arrest is seen arriving in his blue car amidst celebratory gunfire noises. Sari gets down from the car and is approached by his distant cousin, Ahmad Salamah Wardat, who points his gun towards the sky. The weapon appears to jam twice before Ahmad fires a shot, after which it appears to jam again before he fires six shots into the air. Then, as the two men walk along the road, Ahmad who appears to be fiddling with the gun, fires one more shot pointing towards Sari, perhaps mistakenly or thinking that he has exhausted the bullets, and this time the bullet hits Sari, who immediately drops to the ground.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to reports, the incident took place in the town of Amrawah, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of the capital, Amman, close to the country’s border with Syria. Sari was released two weeks early in line with special government measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in Jordan. The crowd of family members and neighbours had gathered to welcome the smuggler on the day he was released from prison and unfortunately the very same day of his release, the criminal met with an unfortunate end.

A repeat offender

The shooter Ahmad is a member of Jordanian Armed Forces, and according to his relatives, similar accidents have happened before when he had fired celebratory gunshot on other occasions. The family members talked about a separate occasion several years ago when he fired a pump-action pellet shotgun during a wedding, wounding six people.

Relatives who witnessed the shooting said he was using a seven-millimetre modified gun that frequently jammed. They said that Ahmad “was not very bright”. The relatives said the Ahmad said he thought he had fired all of his bullets not knowing that the last bullet had jammed in the magazine, which ultimately killed Sari.

Shooter forgiven by victim’s family to prevent revenge killing

Immediately after the unfortunate incident, the family members met and struck an “Atwa”, an Islamic peace agreement, to prevent a potential “revenge killing” against the family of the shooter.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“Immediately after the shooting, Awad, Sari’s brother, stood among the gathered crowd and said he forgave the shooter and his family for his brother’s blood,” a distant relative of the family told Al Jazeera. “This was done in the interests of peace between the different branches of the clan especially during this time,” the person said.

A member of the parliament for the area also intervened to formalilse the agreement between the familise of the victim and the shooter, so that any potential dispute can be prevented.

Ahmad Salamah Wardat has been detained by the police and it is likely that he will face murder charges.

The coronavirus pandemic was confirmed to have reached Jordan in March 2020. Jordan has reported a total of 774 cases and 7 deaths until now. Jordan is also amongst the countries that India has sent consignments of HCQ to.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jordan: Man released early from prison to contain Coronavirus spread, dies immediately by a celebratory gunshot fired by cousin celebrating his release

OpIndia Staff -
Sari Salem Wardat in Jordan was shot dead by a celebratory gunshot fired by his cousin on the occasion of his early release from prison
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of Worli Koliwada containment zone being touted as a model worth emulating by the Uddhav Thackeray govt

Jinit Jain -
Times of India claimed that IMCT "felt" that Worli Koliwada can be a perfect model for the rest of the country in containing the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News Reports

After IMCT chief complains of non-cooperation, TMC leader Derek O’Brien calls it “India’s most callous team”, says came to spread “political virus”

OpIndia Staff -
Derek O'Brien in his subsequent tweet shared a one-minute video message reiterating the same ignominy and insolence
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: FIR filed against JDS legislator and son for obstructing Coronavirus screening of journalists

OpIndia Staff -
JDS MLC Srikanth Gowda and his son created ruckus outside Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya over Coronavirus screening of journalists.
Read more
News Reports

Enforcement directorate discovers trust associated which Tablighi Jamaat, transactions worth crores of Rupees under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
The Tablighi Jamaat trust is named Kashif-ul-uloom and it has bank account with Bank of India, which is being scrutinised by ED
Read more
News Reports

IMCT chief writes strongly-worded letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary complaining of non-cooperation in Coronavirus inspection

OpIndia Staff -
IMCT alleged that the Chief Secretary had made media statements refusing to allow senior officials to accompany the team.
Read more

Recently Popular

Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
News Reports

1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and Gau rakshaks

OpIndia Staff -
Around 3 to 7 lakh sadhus and saints demanding cow slaughter ban were attacked in 1966 by the Delhi police at the behest of Indira Gandhi
Read more

Connect with us

221,062FansLike
302,076FollowersFollow
224,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com