Saturday, April 4, 2020
Muslim mob pelt-stones, attack police personnel for trying to enforce Coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone

Around 200 Muslim residents cornered the group of policemen who went for patrolling and rained stones and bricks on them. They also damaged police vans

OpIndia Staff

Medical and police teams attacked, pelted with stones in Indore locality
Stone-pelting (representational image: siasat.com)
In another appalling incident of mob attack on police personnel and medical workers amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, around 200 Muslims in Birla Marg area in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh reportedly pelted stones at the police personnel who had gone there to appeal to the locals to stay home and not defy the nationwide lockdown.

Khargone Kotwali TI (Traffic Inspector) Lalit Singh Dagur along with his team had visited the village in MP’s Khargone district to patrol the area amidst lockdown. The team were asking people loitering outside on the road to go to their respective houses. Suddenly, around 200 Muslim residents cornered the group of policemen and rained stones and bricks on them. They also damaged police vans.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Pandey said that the situation is under control at present. Police are now using drone cameras to keep an aerial vigilance in the area.

The attack on police personnel, healthcare workers continues unabated in the country at a time when these frontline workers have put their lives at stake to limit the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, a medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore’s Tatpatti Bhakhal. As per reports, the gathered mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops.

As per reports, when the medical team sought help from the police, the police team was attacked too. The gathered mob even broke down the barricades and used the women among them as human shields when the police tried to take action.

A police officer while speaking to the media said that an old lady was to be taken for medical tests but people started opposing. Soon, a crowd gathered. Following this, police was called upon. The mob then directed the authorities that before anyone from the locality is taken for medical tests, they should be first informed.

This is one of the many such cases when a mob had tried to resist the works of the authorities during the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, reports of vicious attacks and stone-pelting on police officials had surfaced in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. In Bihar’s Madhubani, a police team was attacked, pelted with stones and even fired at by a Muslim mob when said team tried to prevent a mass gathering for Namaz at a Mosque.

In Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, health officials seeking contact details of coronavirus positive patients were assaulted on the suspicion that they were collecting data for CAA and NRC.

