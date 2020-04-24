News Portal MyNation has announced that it will pursue legal action against trolls who have organized a concerted campaign to harass Indians living abroad. “We will ensure that the trolls are brought to justice and need your support for that,” it said. MyNation condemned the organized doxxing of Indians that has been taking place during the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. It said that fringe elements and extremists were trying to use the religious laws of ‘friendly foreign countries’ to instigate them against India and accused them of jeopardizing India’s relationships with other countries by indulging in false propaganda.

MyNation RakshaSetu: We strongly condemn the acts of Doxxing against Indians abroad. Please share screenshots & links of Doxxing Tweets & posts. We will make a report & take legal action. We will ensure that the trolls are brought to justice & need your support for that. pic.twitter.com/q2sRD47Zcg — MyNation (@MyNation) April 23, 2020

MyNation announced that in the coming days, it will compile a crowd-sourced report which will be submitted to the relevant law enforcement authorities. It appealed to people on social media to share screenshots and links of all such doxxing tweets, Facebook posts and other such posts that was used by trolls to leak sensitive information of Indian citizens. After the report has been compiled, MyNation will register an FIR against the troll accounts that jeopardized the safety and security of Indians abroad.

MyNation emphasized that although India doesn’t have any specific laws to punish doxxing, “people are well protected by other laws from defamation, cyber harassment, online stalking, voyeurism, and any explicit or sensitive or obscene content being shared about them.” The News Portal emphasized that doxxing violates our Fundamental Right to Privacy and Right to Dignity as guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

The Organized Campaign Against Hindus in the Middle East

An organized campaign was launched against Hindus living in the Middle East by a section of Muslims living in India. The motivation behind the campaign was clear: To harass Hindus by whatever means necessary. As a consequence, several Hindus in Gulf countries have lost their jobs.

The matter of concern is that Hindus are being targeted for criticism of organizations such as Tablighi Jamaat whose Islamic fundamentalism has jeopardized the health of individuals in numerous countries, not just in India. Criticism of one specific organization cannot be labeled as Islamophobia and attempts to equate criticism of a single Islamic missionary organization with spreading hate against the entire Muslim community and Islamophobia reeks of malice on the part of the individuals concerned. Quite clearly, it was a thinly veiled attempt to unleash the state machinery of Islamic countries against Hindus under the garb of fighting Islamophobia.