The new data released by the West Bengal government has revealed that 105 Wuhan coronavirus related deaths have taken place in the state and not 33 that the state’s press statement revealed.

The Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government is terming a person a coronavirus casualty only if he or she does not possess any other disease at the time of death that is a complete contradiction to protocols applied. Deth of people having comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes or cardiovascular problem etc are not being categorized as coronavirus deaths.

The new data which was released on Thursday stated that state-registered 33 ‘Covid-19 deaths’ and 72 other deaths where patients were suffering from Covid-19 but died of comorbidities.

The Union Health Ministry data states that out of the total 1075 coronavirus casualties across the country 78 percent were the cases of comorbidities.

As per West Bengal recent data, there were 11 new casualties on Thursday taking the death toll in the state to 33. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that in the last 24 hours, 37 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, and 15 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

He informed that Out of the total 572 cases in the state, 139 people have been recovered.

The officer revealed that 1,905 samples have been tested for the virus till Wednesday. The total number of samples examined so far stands at 16,525.

The state health department states that there are 744 coronavirus cases in the state while the Union ministry says that there are 758 cases in the state of West Bengal.