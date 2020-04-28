Dr Lorna Breen, a New York-based doctor who was working at the Manhattan hospital and treated many coronavirus patients committed suicide on Sunday. Dr Breen, the medical doctor of the emergency department at the New York-Presbyterian Allen hospital, died in Charlottesville, Va, her residence, as per Charlottesville police.

Tyler Hawn, the spokesperson for the Charlottesville police station, said that she was taken to U.V.A. Hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to self-inflicted injuries. She herself had recently recovered from coronavirus. She had been to work after recuperating for about a week and a half. The hospital sent her home again before her family intervened to bring her to Charlottesville.

Suicide due to traumatized scenes

Dr. Breen’s father said that she was traumatized by the devastating situations around her. He said that she used to describe the devastating scenes of the toll of coronavirus took on patients. “She tried to do her job and it killed her,” he said.

As per reports, Dr. Breen did not have any history of mental illness. But she seemed detached when her father last spoke to her. She had described to him an onslaught of patients who were dying before they could even be taken out of ambulances.

In a statement of NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital said, “Dr. Breen is a hero who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department. Our focus today is to provide support to her family, friends, and colleagues as they cope with this news during what is already an extraordinarily difficult time.”

Lockdown extended in New York

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases tally in the United States of America has reached 1.01 million. The superpower has reported 56,634 deaths due to contagion while nearly 140,000 have been recovered and discharged.